Scheana Shay Weight Loss: Reality Star Refutes Ozempic Claim

As a regular cast member of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay spent a big portion of her adult life being documented. Scheana Shay’s weight loss sparked Ozempic rumors for years. But she shocked fans when she came forward to dismiss those claims. Then, what was the reason behind her significant weight loss? Before we learn more about this topic, let’s take a look at her career trajectory.

Who Is Scheana Shay?

Scheana Shay is an American television personality, who has also appeared in multiple movies and TV shows. She was born on May 7, 1985, in West Covina, California. She began her career by appearing as a guest on TV shows like Greek, Victorious, Jonas, etc. The show Vanderpump Rules brought her recognition, where she starred as an original cast member for eleven consecutive seasons. She released some songs, mostly dance pops, that generated good response from the critics. She has collaborated with Los Angeles-based music group The 27s several times.

Shay graduated with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Azusa Pacific University. She replaced Kendra Wilkinson in the stage show Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.

Shay was married to Michael Shay but the two called it quits in 2016. She is currently married to Australian rugby player Brock Davies. The two have a daughter together. She has been hosting a weekly podcast named Shenanigans with Scheana Shay since 2018 with her husband, where she discusses trending topics ranging from pop culture to lifestyle. She ventured into the business world with her eyelash line, Viva Verano Lashes. Shay has a large following on social media where she endorses products from different brands.

Scheana Shay’s Profile

Full Name: Scheana Marie Jencan

Age: 39 years

Parents: Erika Van Olphen, Ron Van Olphen

Husband: Brock Davies

Child: Summer Moon Honey

Height: 1.65 m

How Did Scheana Shay Lose Weight?

Scheana always knew that she wanted to be a mother someday but at the same time, she prioritised her career. Hence, she decided to freeze her eggs in 2018. She finally became a mother in 2021. However, following the birth of her daughter, she was diagnosed with postpartum OCD. She was scared to even “check the scale” as she didn’t want to get “fixated on a number”. She gave up on alcohol, which also contributed to her healthy lifestyle.

Scheana has been transparent about her fluctuating weight and her struggle with maintaining a healthy physique. She didn’t shy away from revealing that she dealt with anorexia, an eating disorder when she was 20 years old and looked for ways to get off the weight fast ( 1 ). She revealed that at some point in life, she weighed less than 100 pounds and decided enough was enough. But her significant weight loss during her time on Vanderpump Rules had fueled Ozempic rumors.

The reality TV star not only dismissed those claims, she went as far as saying that she doesn’t understand the hype around the drug, even though many of her friends are open to using it. She clarified that the acute stress she endured when she was on the show was the reason behind her altercation in weight.

The intense situation worsened when her best friend Ariana Madix was cheated on by her partner, Tom Sandoval. Scheana showed impeccable support to her distressed friend, but at the same time, she felt wronged as she was also close with Tom. The episode dubbed “Scandoval” took a toll on her health and she ended up losing weight.

But stress wasn’t the only factor behind Scheana’s weight loss. Since Vanderpump Rules, she has maintained a consistent diet.

Scheana Shay’s Weight Loss Diet Plan

Scheana managed to lose 15 lbs by eating clean and healthy. She closely worked with trainer-nutritionist Seth Browning to shed the extra pounds. Let’s take a look at her diet plan.

Carb Cycling:

Scheana rotates the days of her carb consumption. In this way, she restricts her carb intake and eats in moderation. According to her, she eats no carbs for three days, and then for a day she consumes healthy and low carbs. Low-carb diets are known to speed up metabolism. Research shows that carb cycling is an effective weight-loss method ( 2 ).

High Protein Intake:

Scheana consumes food items that have high protein content in them, including yogurt, smoothies, hummus, avocado salmon, grilled chicken, etc. Researchers have found that consuming more protein is directly linked to several health benefits, including an improvement in body composition, energy, and accelerated weight loss ( 3 ).

Nuts, Berries, And Vegetables:

Scheana loves to munch on almonds, strawberries, and several vegetables including cabbages and carrots. Research has found that nuts and berries can help with weight loss ( 4 ).

Scheana Shay’s Workout Plan

Scheana has shared her workout routine with her fans on her YouTube channel. The 39-year-old visits the gym four to five times a week. In addition to a full-fledged workout routine, she also walks around the house at any chance she gets.

Full Body Exercise:

Scheana follows one mantra in her workout routine: three exercises, three times, and three sets. She focuses on freehand exercises that affect her legs, core, and butt. She starts her routine by warming up with monster walks. She follows it with some full-range squats, side plank dips, squats, plank walks, and supermans. She does around 10 reps of these exercises and 30 seconds on each of them. She uses a body ball to do some core exercises. Shay wraps up the session with some single-leg deadlifts. Research shows that consistently exercising is a great way to lose weight ( 5 ).

Scheana Shay’s Transformation Photos

Before

(Image Source: Getty Images)

After

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Scheana Shay’s weight loss transparency teaches us so much about self-acceptance. The way she spoke up against rumors and continues to promote healthy living, is truly applause-worthy. On top of raising her voice in favor of a healthy lifestyle, she raises awareness about postpartum OCD and its misdiagnosis. She received the Illumination Award from the International OC Foundation for her work.

