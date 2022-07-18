Best 7 crockery sets from Amazon deals today to amp up the look of your kitchen

Eating on lavish dinner set is a luxury in itself! Amazon deals today will help you make that dream a reality as it offers an irresistible price drop on the most stunning crockery sets from branded companies. Dinner sets with beautiful designs and colours can enhance the look of any dining table instantly. Whether you are looking for a dinner set that is specially designed for special occasions or as a housewarming gift, our list of best dinner sets will keep you covered. Take a look.

Here are 7crocery sets from Amazon Deals today:

Scroll on to grab the best dinnerware sets at slashed prices from Amazon deals.

1. Cello Royal Amber Gold Opalware Dinner Set

Featuring minimal golden rims around the border of its plates and bowls, this dinner set from Cello is an elegant gifting choice. You can also buy it for personal use in case you are not looking for a gifting solution. It has a super white glossy finish and the golden border with intricate floral design makes it even more beautiful.

Price: Rs 3399

2. Larah by Borosil Green Leaves Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set

Featuring intricate floral designs around the border of each plate, this dinner set is truly a beautiful option to own. It is made of bone ash-free material which is purely vegetarian. The dinner set features a break, chip and scratch-resistant surface, thus making it ideal for everyday use.

Price: Rs 2782

3. Blue Sovrana Opalware Set

This set ranks high in class and elegance alike. Toughened by a specific thermal treatment called tempering, these products are 3 times more resistant to thermal shocks, breakages and chipping. All these wares have a perfectly smooth and non-porous surface, resistant to scratches during usage.

Price: Rs 3790

4. Tropical Lagoon Dinner Set (18 Pieces)

This fancy made-in-India set has the most advanced German technology as per European standards. The material is 100 percent vegetarian and bone ash free. The thermal resistance parameters are: 0 degrees> 90 degrees. Other benefits include being dishwasher safe, microwave safe and stackable, fully tempered up to 3 times stronger, recyclable and easy to clean.

Price: Rs 899

5. Laopala English lavender dinner set of 23

Featuring intricate lavender floral prints on the surface, this dinner set from La Opala is designed for perfection! It is made from the finest quality of raw material components that gives it a subtle glow, making it whiter! It is lightweight and ideal for regular use.

Price: Rs 1848

6. Moroccan Blue Set of 3

Transporting you to the beautiful dome-shaped castles in Morocco from your dining table is this resplendent dining set of 2 bowls and a plate. The turquoise blue and ochre complement each other very well and will surely make your dinner time fancy.

Price: Rs 1848

7. Cranberry Set (18 Pieces)

Serve up their favourite dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with this stoneware collection. It includes six sets of 11-inch dinner plates, 8-inch salads plates and 7-inch bowls. Equally ideal for serving a multi-course meal as it is for a quick lunch or bowl of cereal, the set is great for families or for individuals who frequently entertain.

Price: Rs 1848

Grab these designer crockery sets from Amazon deals today to make use of the daily sale where you can shop for everything you ever wanted at a price drop. The stunner pieces from Amazon deals are best for daily use and also occasional use.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

