3 Zodiac signs whom Librans will regret breaking up with

Librans are the social zodiac sign who loves to be in love and they rule over relationships and partnership. So, when they have to go through a breakup, then it really breaks their heart to the core and they feel it to be extremely hard to forget their ex. But since Librans hate being alone in life, they will soon move on and get involved in a new relationship. But there are 3 zodiac signs whom they will regret breaking up with.

Aries

Aries is the opposite of Libra because Librans love being chased and Aries people love to chase. When things are alright, then their relationship is on spark with lots of romance, passion, fun, and flirting. But since these two signs are opposite of each other, so, often Librans may find themselves giving more effort to the relationship than Aries people. Because people of Aries sign rule over self and Librans rule over the partnership. But Librans will regret the break up as with Aries it’s just the fire in the relationship.

Gemini

Gemini is the fellow zodiac sign of Libra who shares a strong connection with them. When Libran and Gemini are in a relationship, then they both enjoy the bonding and keep each other happy and entertained. Geminis love Libran’s charm and Librans appreciate Gemini’s intelligence. But it seems to be a bit unbalanced in the bonding for Librans which may lead to a breakup. But after all, they will regret it since they enjoy with Geminis.

Aquarius

Fellow zodiac sign, Aquarius is often considered as the best friend of Librans. They enjoy having quality conversations with each other and love socialising a lot. But since Aquarians are independent people who love to have their own personal space, Librans may find it detached and aloofness in the bonding. If this ends up in a breakup, Librans will get hurt and regret as they miss the quality conversations with Aquarians.

