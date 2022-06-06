7 Father's Day gifts for your dad who loves food

Nothing makes a man happier than good food. Food is happiness. It's a stress reliever, comforter and a constant need that in enough quantity makes even the greedy satisfied. If you are looking for useful DFarther’s Day gifts and if watches, sunglasses or other products did not win your attention, then food will be the right choice to treat your dad with on Father’s Day. We have curated below 7 amazing choices of sweet and chocolatey gifts to surprise your dad on June 19th.

Here are 7 sweet Father's Day gifts

Scroll and grab the best sweet and sugary surprises for your dad. These are curated on the basis of quality and customer feedback.

1. Chocolate Gift Basket

This amazing gift basket will make your dad jump in joy! This box of happiness includes assorted truffles consisting of various white, dark, and milk butter pecan patties, cashew clusters, pretzel clouds, pecan snappers, sea salt caramels, English toffee, peppermint patties, bavarian pretzels, double silk truffles, coconut haystacks, and peanut clusters.

Price: $ 45.99

2. Nut Gift Basket

If chocolates aren’t his favourites go the healthy route and pick this box. It features delicious Individually wrapped nuts that come in a reusable wooden gift box. Each package is sealed for freshness and safe sharing.

Price: $ 29.99

3. Cheese Spreads Gift Pack

The cheeses and crackers are ideal for entertaining, livening up pot lucks and more. The Wisconsin cheese spreads come with a reusable styrofoam shipping cooler, for added convenience. Your dad will surely love this as a Father’s Day gift.

Price: $ 33.84

4. Fruit Gourmet Gift Tower

Packaged in a festive 5 box, this gift tower will be an overwhelming surprise that the whole family can enjoy. The perfect mix of orchard sweet fruit and fun Father’s Day treats. It comes with peach gummies, salt water taffy, mini chocolate chip cookies, and rich lemon crème almonds.

Price: $ 44.95

5. Irish Breakfast Gift Basket

If he is complaining about breakfast being boring, surprise him with this Irish breakfast gift basket on Father’s Day to make his day special. This butter is so appealingly golden that it looks as though it has been coloured, although the colour is natural, coming from the beta-carotene in the intense green Irish grass consumed by the cows.

Price: $ 89.98

6. Chocolate Covered Sandwich Cookies Gift Box

Each hand-dipped in premium white and dark chocolate, covered with five sweet assorted toppings and carefully packaged to ensure safe arrival, these mouth-watering chocolate cookies will be an ideal gift for your dad who is obsessed with munching cookies.

Price: $ 38.90

7. Igourmet Chocolate Bars

These delicious Belgian chocolate bars are the first chocolate drops bars in the world! The unique blends, innovative layer structure, and design that allow you to easily break the perfect piece every time result in the best possible mouth feel.

Price: $ 49.99

Father’s Day 2022 is coming close and it is always best to be prepared in advance with your gift. Your father deserves to know just how loved and appreciated he is, especially if he is a working dad. These gifts will not only make Father’s Day special for dad but also for everyone in the home. Food is a great gift as no one can hate it and it will definitely be used.

