21 Heartfelt Anniversary Poems To Express Love

Nothing can match the power of words that express your deepest feelings and emotions. Whether you choose to write it on a greeting card or record a video narrating a poem for your loved one, these heartfelt anniversary poems will make your anniversary celebration even more memorable.

From romantic to emotional, these 21 poems cater to a range of emotions, making it easier for you to choose the perfect one for your spouse or anniversary couple. When combined with a thoughtful act, these poems have the potential to make a lasting impact that will be cherished forever.

While physical gifts may lose their charm over time, a well-written poem remains etched in the heart, leaving a lasting impression. These anniversary poems are not just words on a page, but a reflection of your love and commitment.

21 Anniversary Poems to Wish “Happy Anniversary” in the Most Heartfelt Way.

So, what are you waiting for? Choose any poem that resonates with you and your loved one, and make the anniversary celebration truly special with a heartfelt gesture that they will cherish forever.

Happy Anniversary Poems

2. Our Anniversary By Katherine Butler Hathaway.

The years have passed so quickly, my love,

Since we walked down the aisle together

It seems like only yesterday

That we pledged our love forever.

The dreams that we shared so long ago

Are still as fresh as the morning dew,

And the love that we feel for each other

Is still just as strong and as true.

So here's to our anniversary,

And all the love that we share

May our bond grow ever stronger

As we show each other we care.

3. Two-Stepping Together by Joanna Fuchs

It's our anniversary, so let's celebrate

Being together, it's been great!

With you by my side, I've walked life's path

With your hand in mine, I've felt God's wrath.

But with your arms around me, I feel love's power

And the two of us make the perfect flower.

The pedals may wilt and fade away

But our love will bloom day after day.

3. Love Sonnet XVII by Pablo Neruda

I do not love you as if you were salt-rose, or topaz,

or the arrow of carnations the fire shoots off.

I love you as certain dark things are to be loved,

in secret, between the shadow and the soul.

I love you as the plant that never blooms

but carries in itself the light of hidden flowers;

thanks to your love a certain solid fragrance,

risen from the earth, lives darkly in my body.

I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where,

I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride;

so I love you because I know no other way

than this: where I does not exist, nor you,

so close that your hand on my chest is my hand,

so close that your eyes close as I fall asleep.

4. A Wedding Anniversary by Christina Rossetti

Days will pass, and years will pass,

And as we journey on,

Our love for one another

Will grow deeper and more strong.

We'll share each other's laughter,

And wipe away each other's tears,

And through the trials we'll face together,

Our love will conquer fears.

So here's to our wedding anniversary,

And all the love that we share

May our bond grow ever stronger

As we show each other we care.

5. You're the One by Mary T. Hoffman

You're the one I most admire

With great affection I aspire

To be like you in every way

As we live life day by day.

Together we've built a happy home

With all the love that we have grown

The ups and downs we've been through

Have made our bond ever true.

So on this anniversary

I want you to know how much you mean to me

I love you more with every breath

And I promise to love you until death.

Anniversary Poems for Husband

6. My Forever Valentine by Joanna Fuchs

My love, my life, my heart, my soul,

My forever Valentine, you make me whole.

With you by my side, I feel complete,

And I know our love will never deplete.

You're my rock, my shelter, my everything,

My reason to smile, my reason to sing.

I thank God every day for your love,

And for bringing you to me from above.

8. My Husband, My Love by Karin Schaefer

My husband, my love, the man that I adore,

I want to tell you now, I love you more and more.

As we celebrate another year of wedded bliss,

I remember the moment we shared our first kiss.

You're the one who holds my heart,

You make my world complete, we'll never be apart.

I thank my lucky stars every day,

That I have you by my side in every way.

9. Together as One by Anonymous

Together as one, we've been through it all,

Our love keeps growing stronger, it never stalls.

From the ups and downs, the twists and turns,

Our love has never wavered, it only burns.

I love you more with every passing year,

And I thank you for always being near.

You're my rock, my love, my best friend,

And I'll cherish you until the very end.

9. The Love of My Life by Grace H.

The love of my life, my husband, my friend,

I thank the Lord for you, and all you extend.

Through thick and thin, you're always there,

And I know for a fact, you truly care.

You make me laugh, you make me smile,

And every day, I'm grateful for our trial.

Together we stand, side by side,

Forever and always, our love will abide.

10. Our Love Story by Jane Johnson

Our love story began so long ago,

And every day since, our love continues to grow.

You're my rock, my partner, my soulmate,

And I thank the stars every day for our fate.

We've been through so much, good times and bad,

And through it all, our love has never gone mad.

I cherish you, my love, with all my heart,

And I pray that we never grow apart.

Anniversary Poems for Wife

11. My Love, My Life, My Wife by Jon Bratton

My love, my life, my wife, my friend,

I thank the Lord for you, until the very end.

You're the light that shines in my life,

And without you, my world would be filled with strife.

I'm grateful for the love that we share,

And for the bond that we'll always care.

You're my soulmate, my heart, my everything,

And I'll cherish you until the end of my being.

12. My Wife, My Queen by Andrew Rymill

My wife, my queen, the love of my life,

I thank God every day for making you my wife.

Through thick and thin, we've always stood,

And I promise to love you forever, as I should.

You light up my world, with your smile so bright,

And every day with you, is like a ray of light.

Together we stand, hand in hand,

And I pray that our love will forever expand.

13. Forever and Always by Robert M. Hensel

Forever and always, my love for you will stand,

Side by side, hand in hand.

Together we'll weather any storm,

And our love will only grow more warm.

You're my heart, my soul, my everything,

And I'll never let anything come in between.

I'm blessed to have you as my wife,

And I promise to love you for all my life.

14. My Partner for Life by Anonymous

My partner for life, my wife, my love,

You're the one I think of, when push comes to shove.

Through thick and thin, we've always stayed,

And our love has only grown more, day by day.

You're my best friend, my soulmate, my heart,

And I promise to always do my part.

Together we'll stand, forever we'll be,

And I thank God every day for giving you to me.

15. You're My Dream Come True by Marissa J. Thomas

You're my dream come true, my wife, my love,

I thank the heavens above.

For bringing us together, for this special bond,

And for giving me someone to rely on.

I love you more with every passing year,

And my heart is filled with joy and cheer.

You complete me, in every way,

And I thank you for being here, day by day.

Funny Poems for Anniversaries .

16. Another Year of Marriage by Joanna Fuchs

Another year of marriage,

We're still chugging down the track,

I must say it's quite an accomplishment,

Considering you drive me completely whack!

But in all seriousness, my love,

I'm grateful for another year,

I wouldn't want to ride the rails,

With anyone else, my dear!

17. Anniversary Sneak Attack by Denise Rodgers

Another year, another chance,

To make it just as fun,

As the day we said "I do",

And our love had just begun.

So I've planned a special surprise,

That's sure to make you grin,

You won't know when it's coming,

But it's a guaranteed win!

18. One More Year by Karl Fuchs

One more year, we've made it through,

Our love is strong, and that's the truth!

We've laughed, we've cried, we've had some fun,

And we're still going strong, after all we've done.

So here's to us, my darling mate,

We've got another year to celebrate!

Let's pop the champagne, and have a blast,

Cause we're a couple that's built to last!

19. Happy Anniversary, Dear by Joanna Fuchs

Happy anniversary, dear,

Another year has flown,

It's hard to believe we're still together,

When you can't find your phone!

But seriously, my love,

I'm grateful for another year,

With you by my side,

I have nothing to fear!

20. Anniversary Shoes by Denise Rodgers

Our anniversary's coming,

And I've got a surprise for you,

I've bought you some new shoes,

To replace those worn-out shoes you do!

I know it's not a diamond,

But it's something you'll use every day,

And every time you put them on,

You'll think of me in a special way!

21. The Long Haul by Joanna Fuchs

We've been married for a while now,

And we've been through thick and thin,

We've had our share of ups and downs,

And we're still standing strong within.

So here's to us, my darling mate,

We've got the long haul to celebrate!

Let's toast to our love, and drink some wine,

Cause we're a couple that's still feeling fine!

Conclusion

In conclusion, these 21 beautifully crafted anniversary poems offer a unique way to express your love and affection for your partner. Each poem is a heartfelt expression of love that is sure to bring a smile to your loved one's face. So, take the time to choose the perfect one and let your words of love and commitment be the centerpiece of your anniversary celebration.

