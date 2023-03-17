101 Best 25th Wedding Anniversary Wishes to Congratulate in Style

Reaching and celebrating the 25th wedding anniversary is a major milestone for any couple. It is a time to look back on the journey filled with love, joy, laughter, and ups and downs that brought two people together and to appreciate how far they have come. It is also a time to celebrate the love shared by wishing them using nothing but the best 25th wedding anniversary wishes. Be it from their partner, family, or friends – the correct wishes or words of congratulations are sure to make their day even more special. Of course, it can be slightly tricky to find just the right message of endearment and admiration for this special occasion. Fret not; that is where we come in!

We have rounded up a list of the best 25th wedding anniversary wishes to help you express just how happy you are for your loved one or yourself and your partner!

101 Most Pleasing 25th Wedding Anniversary Wishes to Express Your Happiness for the Couple

Check out these heartfelt 25th wedding anniversary wishes today to express your joy and congratulations to the happy duo!

25th Wedding Anniversary Wishes for Couples

1. Best wishes to both of you on this joyful occasion of the silver jubilee of your marriage. Keep loving and cherishing each other. Happy 25th Anniversary!

2. Congratulations on your silver wedding. We wish the lucky couple that all your dreams and wishes come true until your golden wedding.

3. Happy 25th Anniversary to both of you! Congratulations on reaching a milestone made of love and trust! Wishing you happiness for the days ahead too!

4. You two showed us that fairy tales do exist after all! Happy 25th Anniversary!

5. Happy 25th Wedding Anniversary to the perfect couple! Your marriage is so inspiring!

6. I have never seen a couple so romantic even after all these years of marriage. You guys will always be my inspiration for maintaining a happy marriage!

7. You two became one 25 years ago this day, crossed a long journey together, and overcame every distress with the power of your love! Happy 25th Anniversary!

8. Happy Silver Wedding Anniversary to you! You two proved that even if life is not perfect as a movie, having a loving partner makes every trouble worthy!

9. Congratulations on the silver jubilee of your wedding! The bond you two have is remarkable and inspiring to behold! May you always stay blessed!

25th Wedding Anniversary Wishes for Parents

25. A marriage that lasts for twenty-five years may have been conceived in heaven, but in all other respects, a marriage of this length is the product of the unyielding efforts of an attractive couple such as the two of you. Congratulations to both of you, dear son, and my dear daughter-in-law. Best wishes for the next 25 years!

26. Dear Uncle and Aunt, this is a special moment. Today you successfully achieve 25 years of love and joy. This blessing of God may be with you till your last breaths. Happy 25th Anniversary!

27. You two have demonstrated that love and commitment can create a lovely partnership and family. Wishing you the best! I hope that both of you have a wonderful time today and forever. Happy Anniversary my dear daughter and my darling son-in-law!

28. Tears, smiles, laughing, grief, happiness, and arguments will continue to give flavor to your married life because all of these make a married life worthwhile. Happy 25th Wedding Anniversary, my dear sister and brother-in-law.

29. If there was a couple like you in every family, this world would be so much more romantic, happy, and colorful. Congratulations on the silver jubilee of your marriage.

30. I wish someday my partner and I will celebrate as many years together as you two! Dearest uncle and aunt, you two have been such wonderful inspirations for me. I love you! Congratulations on the 25th Anniversary of your married life.

31. You are the perfect uncle and aunt in this world. There are so many things to learn from you. I wish, after another 25 years from now, you will remain just as happy and romantic as today!

Romantic 25th Wedding Anniversary Wishes for Your Partner

32. On our 25th anniversary, I want you to know how much I have enjoyed annoying you all this time and how excited I am to keep doing so in the future.

33. I cannot believe we have spent so many years together. It feels like yesterday when we got married. My love for you is still as fresh as the day I met you!

34. To sleep and wake up having someone you love beside you and thinking it will be for a lifetime; how wonderful it can be? Happy 25th Anniversary!

35. Cheers on our silver anniversary, my dear wife. Your 25 years with me are proof that you have serious thinking about me. Today is a special day for other members and us. Many happy returns of this day.

36. On this very special occasion, I want to let you know that you are the best husband there was, the best husband there is, and the best husband there will ever be.

37. Happy 25th Anniversary to my lovely wife! Not a day has passed by without me thanking God for blessing my life with such love and care! Thank you for everything!

38. I do not remember a day in the last 25 years which has passed without me falling in love with you. I fall for you every day, and I still do not know how to lift myself. I love you!

39. I am so lucky to have you as my wife and this is the best day of my life. Happy 25th Anniversary to you, my dear.

40. You are the type of husband any woman would die for. I feel lucky every day because I don’t know what good I did to deserve you. Happy 25th Anniversary, husband!

41. All these years, you have been amazing. As a dad to our kids and as my lover, I have been happy in your arms, and I could see that we’ll be happier for the rest of our days. Thank you for everything. Happy 25th Anniversary, my darling!

42. We have changed over the years, but the sparkle in your eyes is as bright as ever, and my love for you is even stronger.

43. Dear husband, you have gifted me with the most precious moments and the sweetest memories for the past 25 years! Happy Anniversary to you! Let us be together forever!

44. I love you not just for who you are but also for how you make me feel. Happy 25th Anniversary.

45. Happy silver anniversary to my lovely wife. You are the most loyal and caring wife in this world. You always believe in equality and respect, which are the most prominent factors of your personality. I will love you forever.

46. Happy 25th Wedding Anniversary to the person who has been by my side for 25 long years, showered me with love, and gave me this perfect little family!

47. Very few men in this world can get a wife like you. I feel blessed to have you beside me for all these years. Happy 25th Anniversary, dear!

Sweet 25th Wedding Anniversary Wishes

48. It takes a moment to commit love to someone, but it takes real time to fulfill this commitment. If I want to see the best example, it always leads me to you. As you have beautifully spent these last 25 years.

49. Tears, smiles, laughter, sadness, happiness, and fights will always add spice to our married life. It is complete because of those. It is meaningful because you were there by my side for 25 years long.

50. I was thinking of going to the bakery, but I already have the sweetest thing in the world at home. Happy Anniversary to you, my sweetest love.

51. Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them. Thank you for choosing each other and for teaching us how to love. Happy Anniversary! Here is to another year of fun and laughter.

52. You were always with each other in times of sorrow and difficulty; many times, I saw you both tolerating each other’s mistakes and faults. You taught us how to live happily and be patient in life.

53. Being married is like having a best friend who does not remember a single thing that you say. Happy Anniversary to you two. Watching you as each other’s best friends has taught us all so much about love, patience, and kindness. We love you!

54. My sweet wife, you are perfect, and every single day is a blessed day with you. My warmest wishes to you, and I love you. More great years for us to come to celebrate together. Happy 25th Anniversary.

55. 25 years seem like a long time, but life’s merciless routine makes them go by in a jiffy. To hold up strong through the highs and lows of this rut is not easy. Here is to love, that was truly meant to be forever. Happy Anniversary.

Cute 25th Wedding Anniversary Wishes

56. Among the million unresolved questions about the reasons for human existence, I have got the answer to mine – you. Happy 25th Anniversary.

57. Thank you for being my husband, my partner, my lover, and my best friend for so long. Happy 25th Anniversary!

58. I would like to congratulate both of you on your 25th wedding anniversary. May God bless you and fill your life with more love and happiness. Happy silver wedding anniversary!

59. Time only makes true love stronger. You two are the perfect example of true love. I am proud of you. I wish you all the best in the upcoming years. Happy 25th Anniversary dear uncle and aunt!

60. My best wishes to you on your anniversary. I am sure you enjoyed these 25 years of your married life, and still, you wish to spend more time together. It is a great sign of a true relationship.

61. Our marriage may have been a bumpy ride with many speed breakers, but that is what has made us circumvent those obstacles and fly high in the sky. Happy 25th Anniversary.

Funny 25th Wedding Anniversary Greetings

62. No 25th wedding anniversary wish can ever come close to explaining how mad you are at me! Here is to another 25 years of love, fights, and pranks!

63. Let us celebrate the day you gave up on finding anyone better than me. Happy Anniversary!

64. I promise to spend another 25 years chasing lizards from the house, while you shriek on the bed as if it is Godzilla! I love you so much, wifey! Happy Anniversary!

65. Sorry, no refunds! Happy Anniversary!

66. Marriage is a circus. You are my favorite clown. Happy Anniversary to you, my love!

67. I promise to always put up with your drama and admire your crankiness if you promise to give me a decent cup of tea (after all these years). Happy 25th Anniversary, baby!

68. Happy Anniversary on the best thing that ever happened to you.

69. Marriage is like vitamins; we supplement each other’s minimum daily requirements. Happy Anniversary, my love!

70. From accepting your excessive shopping disorder to bizarre cooking taste tests, I promise to hang in there, always anticipating things that can get worse. Just kidding! Happy Anniversary, beautiful!

Heartfelt 25th Wedding Anniversary Wishes

71. You are the seat belt on the roller coaster of my life. Thank you for protecting me at every turn, and through all of the ups and downs of life, my dear wife. You are so special to me. Happy Anniversary!

72. I feel so lucky to have a wonderful woman, a woman that made my life complete, a woman that makes my day from the time I wake up till I shut my eyes at night. I love you so much! Happy 25th Anniversary, dear!

73. My darling, my happiness is beyond words. I understood this once I got married to you — you have always been my reason to live. Therefore I am granting you happiness in your life with me by your side forever on this very special day.

74. My darling, Happy 25th Wedding Anniversary to us! Thank you for being my eternal companion on this bittersweet journey and for never giving up on us. I love you!

75. This day reminds me that God loves me, for He gave me the most wonderful person and chose her to be my lifetime partner. I will always be grateful; happy 25th Anniversary to you, sweetheart!

76. All the words in the world cannot describe how I feel about you. I’ve been in love with you since the day we met. Happy 25th Anniversary to us.

77. My husband, if I were to go back in time, I would choose you to be my life partner again and again! Happy 25th Anniversary to you, love.

78. We are timeless. Together, we will always have stability, friendship, laughter, and joy. I love you! Happy Anniversary!

79. Our house would never have become a home without you. Our kids would never have understood the meaning of family without you. I would have never experienced love without you. Happy 25th Anniversary.

80. It has been an honor to spend 25 years of married life with such a wonderful woman like you. I am looking forward to spending another 100 years with you!

25th Wedding Anniversary Quotes

81. "I was made and meant to look for you and wait for you and become yours forever." — Robert Browning

82. "If I know what love is, it is because of you." — Herman Hesse

83. "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known—and even that is an understatement." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

84. "We keep this love in a photograph/We made these memories for ourselves/Where our eyes are never closing/Our hearts were never broken/And time's forever frozen, still" — Ed Sheeran

85. "I love being married. It's so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life." — Rita Rudner

86. "You are the butter to my bread and the breath to my life." — Julia Child

87. "For it was not into my ear you whispered, But into my heart. Twas not my lips you kissed, But my soul." — Judy Garland

88. "So it's not gonna be easy. It's going to be really hard; we're gonna have to work at this every day, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, every day. You and me... every day." — Nicholas Sparks

89. "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn

90. "If you find me not within you, you will never find me. For I have been with you, from the beginning of me." — Rumi

91. "If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one days so I never have to live without you." — A. A. Milne

92. "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." — Emily Bronte

93. "A wedding anniversary is the celebration of love, trust, partnership, tolerance, and tenacity. The order varies for any given year." — Paul Sweeney

25th Wedding Anniversary Messages to Write on Card

94. Being married to someone you love is the best thing in life. And I am happy that you are happy in your new life. May your marriage be full of joy and happiness! I wish you the best wedding anniversary today and always!

95. You were always there for each other in times of sorrow and trouble, and I witnessed you both putting up with each other’s mistakes and failings on several occasions. You truly taught us how to be content and patient in life. Best wishes on your anniversary!

96. On the joyous occasion of your 25th wedding anniversary, I send you my best wishes. Continue to love and cherish one another. Best wishes on your silver jubilee!

97. On our 25th wedding anniversary, I want you to know how much I have enjoyed irritating you throughout the years and how eager I am to continue doing so in the future. So, be prepared and have a very Happy Anniversary!

98. You are the most valuable person to me in my entire life. A life without you is something that I simply cannot fathom for one second. Always stand by my side, my sweetheart. I love you! Best wishes on our anniversary.

99. Best wishes on your silver wedding anniversary! You two give me both hope and confidence for my marriage. I hope that one day my spouse and I will be able to celebrate as many years together as you have! Happy 25th Wedding Anniversary!

100. Congratulations on your 25th wedding anniversary! Your relationship is remarkable and awe-inspiring to behold! May you constantly keep creating wonderful memories in each other’s lives! Happy 25th Anniversary.

101. There are several couples out there, some are happy, while others are miserable. But fortunately, there are still a few couples that exemplify true love and devotion, and you are one of them! Happy Silver Wedding Anniversary.

Conclusion

The 25th wedding anniversary is a momentous occasion for couples. Whether it is your own special day or that of a close friend or family member, it is essential to ensure that you speak the right words. While a heartfelt and meaningful message of love and congratulations can make the day even more unforgettable, a sloppy wish may dull the overall cheery vibe. So, take your pick from our assorted collection of some of the best 25th Wedding Anniversary wishes to make your partner or the couple smile. Also, do not forget to write the chosen special message on a beautiful anniversary card and send it to them as a token of your love and affection. You can also send your wishes along with a lovely bouquet of flowers and chocolates to make the day extra memorable!

