70 Anniversary Quotes for Couples to Honor Their Love And Bond

Experiencing a heavenly journey of a year with your beloved calls for appreciation, compliments, and of course, grand celebrations. Whether it’s your first-year anniversary or you have been in a long-term love affair, this special milestone should be marked with abundant praise and displays of affection. Sure, you can celebrate and appreciate your romantic bond with plenty of gifts, but sometimes, personally framed anniversary quotes for couples can hit the right nerves in the heart of your beloved. The power of language is undeniable! Eloquent words express your emotions rightly and make your partner feel super special as it is considered much more subjective. To mesmerize the recipient of your love through a beautiful love message, it is not vital to have a knack for writing. Here, we have rounded up a list of the best happy anniversary quotes for couples that will aid you in expressing your sincere heartfelt sentiments.

Cute Funny Anniversary Quotes for Couples

“The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” — Audrey Hepburn "I wish there was a word more than ‘love’ itself to convey what I feel for you." ― Faraaz Kazi "Forever is a measure of time used by people who share an ordinary love. Our extraordinary love is immeasurable. For us, forever just won’t do." — Steve Maraboli "Two souls with but a single thought, two hearts that beat as one." — John Keats "Grow old with me, the best is yet to be." — Robert Browning "I will spend an eternity loving you, caring for you, respecting you, showing you every day that I hold you as high as the stars." ― Steve Maraboli “A wedding anniversary is the celebration of love, trust, partnership, tolerance, and tenacity. The order varies for any given year.” — Paul Sweeney “You’re always the first and the last thing on this heart of mine/No matter where I go, or what I do/I’m thinking of you.” — Thinking Of You by Dierks Bentley “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.”— Maya Angelou “I am so in love with you that there isn’t anything else.” — Ernest Hemingway in A Farewell to Arms “I said I love you, that’s forever.” — Just the Way You Are by Billy Joel "Thanks for being my handyman even when nothing between us ever feels broken." — Anonymous “I seem to have loved you in numberless forms, numberless times, in life after life, in age after age forever.” — Rabindranath Tagore “You are my best friend, my human diary, and my other half. You mean the world to me and I love you.” — Anonymous

Happy Anniversary Quotes for Couples

15. "If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk in my garden forever.” — Claudia Adrienne Grandi

16. “In those moments when you feel afraid to trust love, remember that I have crossed a great ocean of loneliness to find you. Mine is not a fair-weather heart. It was built to outlast the storms.” — John Green

17. "I want you for always... days, years, eternities." — Franz Schubert

18. “I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride; so I love you because I know no other way” — Pablo Neruda

19. “I’ve never had a moment’s doubt. I love you. I believe in you completely. You are my dearest one. My reason for life.” — Ian McEwan

20. “For you see, each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.” — Rosemonde Gerard

21. “The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they’re right if you love to be with them all the time.” — Julia Child

22. "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known— and even that is an understatement." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

23. “There is no mystery — that's the beauty of it. We are entirely explicable to each other, and yet we stay. What a miracle that is." ― Kamila Shamsie

24. “All that you are is all that I’ll ever need.” — Ed Sheeran

25. "You are the apple of my eye, the center of my world. I hope to be with you forever."-— Anonymous

26. “In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you.” — Virginia Woolf

27. "I am grateful that you were born, that your love is mine, and our two lives are woven and welded together." — Mark Twain

28. "There is no charm equal to tenderness of heart." — Jane Austen

25th Anniversary Quotes for Couples

29. “I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more.” — Angelita Lim

30. “I swear when our lips touch, I can taste the next sixty years of my life.” — Anonymous

31. "I'm in love with you, and I'm not in the business of denying myself the simple pleasure of saying true things.” — John Green, The Fault in Our Stars

32. “Marriage is not just spiritual communion, it is also remembering to take out the trash.” — Joyce Brothers

33. "I love being married. It's so great to find one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life." — Rita Rudner

34. “I exist in two places, here and where you are.” — Margaret Atwood

35. "I love you more than coffee, but please don’t make me prove it." — Elizabeth Evans

36. "Love is sharing your popcorn." — Charles Schultz

37. “Yours is the light by which my spirit’s born— you are my sun, my moon, and all my stars.”― E. E. Cummings

38. “Marriage is like pantyhose. It all depends on what you put into it.” — Phyllis Schlafly

39. “The highest happiness on earth is marriage.” — William Lyon Phelps

40. “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” — A. A. Milne, Winnie the Pooh

41. “We loved with a love that was more than love.” — Edgar Allan Poe

42. “If I know what love is, it is because of you.” ― Herman Hesse

43. “Yes, it was love at first sight. I feel that after all these years, I have finally found my soulmate.” ― Barbara Hershey

44. “If equal affection cannot be, let the more loving one be me.” ― W.H. Auden

45. “A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.” ― Mignon McLaughlin

46. “So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you.” — Paulo Coelho

Funny Anniversary Quotes for Couples

47. “Marriage is the most natural state of man, and… the state in which you will find solid happiness.” ― Benjamin Franklin

48. “Real love stories never have endings.” — Richard Bach

49. "I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow." — Leo Christopher

50. “With you, forever isn’t long enough.”— Anonymous

51. “I love you, and I will love you until I die, and if there’s a life after that, I’ll love you then.” ― Cassandra Clare

52. “No matter how much cats fight, there always seem to be plenty of kittens.” ― Abraham Lincoln

53. “I love you — I am at rest with you — I have come home.” ― Dorothy L. Sayers

54. “The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. That’s what I hope to give you forever.” — Nicholas Sparks

55. “I love her, and that’s the beginning and end of everything.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

56. “Love isn’t finding a perfect person. It’s seeing an imperfect person perfectly.” — Sam Keen

57. “I find the best way to love someone is not to change them, but instead, help them reveal the greatest version of themselves.” — Dr. Steve Maraboli

58. “A hundred hearts would be too few to carry all my love for you.” — Henry Wadsworth

Famous Anniversary Quotes for Couples

59. “You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known and even that is an understatement.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

60. “Love is the condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.” — Robert Heinlein

61. “I will be a poet, and you will be poetry.” — François Coppée

62. “Morning without you is a dwindled dawn.” — Emily Dickinson

63. “You are the best thing that’s ever been mine” — Taylor Swift

64. “I love you, and that’s the beginning and end of everything.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

65. “True love is putting someone else before yourself.” — Olaf, Frozen

66. “My soul and your soul are forever tangled.” — N.R. Hart

67. “Forever is never long enough when it is spent with you” — Ralph

68. “Chains do not hold a marriage together. It is threads, hundreds of tiny threads, which sew people together through the years.” — Simone Signoret

69. “I want you. All of you. Your flaws. Your mistakes. Your imperfections. I want you, and only you” — John Legend

70. “Love grows more tremendously full, swift, and poignant, as the years multiply.”— Zane Grey

Conclusion

Use the aforementioned anniversary quotes for couples as an inspiration and pour your heart out in a more personal way. Don’t forget to add sweet names or cute emojis to make your message more meaningful and unforgettable. A good wish, message, or quote can bring much charm to the overall cheery vibes of such a beautiful occasion, so always convey the depth of your emotions with apt words. Also, choose a gorgeous card to pen down your special message and send the token of your affection and love most memorably.

