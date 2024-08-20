75 Things to Do With Your Friends Before the Age Clock Strikes 100!

Friendships are the heart of our social lives, as they bring joy, support, and shared experiences. Whether you’re hanging out with friends regularly or trying to stay connected with those far away, finding new and exciting things to do together can keep your bond strong and lively. However, it’s easy to fall into a routine, where the same old activities start to lose their spark. That’s why having a list of fresh, fun, and meaningful things to do with your friends is so important to keep the bond alive and even keep your mental health sane.

This article is here to help you shake things up and make the most of your time with friends. Whether you’re planning a weekend get-together, a virtual hangout, or simply looking for ways to keep your connection alive with distant friends, you’ll find plenty of inspiration here.

From adventurous outings to creative at-home projects, these ideas are designed to suit every kind of friendship and situation. Swipe through to discover new ways to enjoy your time together, create lasting memories, and strengthen your friendships, no matter the distance or circumstances.

75 Things to Do With Your Friends at Home And Outside

1. Have an At-home Spa Day:

Create a relaxing environment at home with DIY facials, manicures, and pedicures. Use essential oils, face masks, and soothing music. You can also include homemade scrubs and soaks for a full spa experience.

2. Host a Closet Cleaning Party:

Invite friends over to help each other declutter wardrobes. Make it fun by swapping clothes, and accessories, or sharing fashion tips. Offer snacks and drinks to make it a social event.

3. Play Some Board Games:

Gather a selection of board games that everyone enjoys. Choose classics like Monopoly or Scrabble, or try new strategy games. It’s a great way to engage in friendly competition and have fun.

4. Go on a Biking Adventure:

Plan a biking route that takes you through scenic areas or local trails, and don't forget to pack a picnic to enjoy along the way. You'll create a memorable experience combining adventure, nature, and a delicious outdoor meal. It's a healthy and fun way to explore your surroundings together.

5. Plan a Scavenger Hunt:

Create a list of items or clues for a scavenger hunt in your neighborhood or a local park. Divide into teams and see who can find everything first. This can be themed or tailored to your group’s interests.

6. Host an At-home Open Mic Night:

Set up a space where friends can perform music, poetry, stand-up comedy, or other talents. Provide snacks and drinks, and encourage everyone to participate, whether as performers or audience members.

7. Throw a Potluck Dinner:

Invite friends over and have each person bring a dish to share. This way, you get to sample a variety of foods and everyone can contribute to the meal.

8. Plan a Retro Movie Marathon:

Choose a decade or genre of movies and watch a series of classics from that era. Make popcorn, create themed snacks, and enjoy a nostalgic movie night.

9. Have a Picnic in the Park:

Pack a blanket, some sandwiches, snacks, and drinks, and head to a local park. Enjoy the outdoors and each other's company while you relax and eat. You can even try mini golf or crazy golf with your friends at nearby parks or golf courses.

10. Manifest Your Dreams with Vision Boards:

Get together and create vision boards with magazine cutouts, markers, and glue. Each person can make a board that represents their goals and dreams.

11. Explore Local Nature Trails:

Choose a local trail and go hiking or walking together. Enjoy the beauty of nature and get some fresh air while catching up with friends.

12. Go Scouting for Vinyl Records:

Visit local record stores or thrift shops to search for vinyl records. This can be a fun way to discover new music and add to your collections.

13. Find a Charitable Cause to Volunteer for:

Select a cause or organization that interests everyone and spend a day volunteering together. It’s a meaningful way to give back to the community.

14. Have a Friendly Bake-off:

Compete in baking different treats and then have a taste test to determine the winner. This is a fun way to share recipes and enjoy delicious creations.

15. Host a Clothing Swap:

Gather clothes you no longer wear and swap them with friends. This is a great way to refresh your wardrobe without spending money.

16. Start a Community Garden:

Get together to start a garden in a community space or backyard. Grow vegetables, herbs, or flowers, and enjoy the process of nurturing plants together and showcase your green thumbs too.

17. Head to the Beach:

Spend a day at the beach enjoying the sun, sand, and surf. Bring along beach games, snacks, and drinks for a fun and relaxing day.

18. Teach Yourselves a New Skill:

Pick a skill or hobby that interests everyone, such as knitting, cooking, or playing an instrument. Learn together by following online tutorials or taking a class.

19. Visit a Free Or Reduced-admission Museum:

Explore a local museum with reduced or no admission fees. It’s an educational and cultural outing that can spark interesting conversations.

20. Make a Time Capsule:

Collect items that represent your current life and memories, and place them in a container to be opened at a later date. It’s a fun way to preserve your current experiences.

21. Rearrange Your Space:

Redecorate or reorganize a room or area in your home. This can be a creative project to work on together, and you’ll get a refreshed space as a result.

22. Start a Book Club:

Choose a book to read and discuss it with your friends. Rotate the responsibility of selecting books to keep things interesting and engaging.

23. Go on a Dessert Crawl:

Visit multiple dessert spots in your area and try a variety of sweets. It’s a delicious way to explore local bakeries and cafes.

24. Try Birdwatching:

Bring binoculars and a bird guidebook, and spend time observing and identifying different bird species in a local park or natural area.

25. Channel Your Inner Painter:

Set up a painting station with canvases, paints, and brushes. Have a painting session where everyone can create their own artwork, and maybe even have a mini art show.

26. Start Learning a New Language:

Pick a language that interests everyone and practice speaking, listening, and learning together. Use apps and online resources, or take a class to support your learning.

27. Write Letters to Your Future Selves:

Write letters to yourselves to be opened at a later date. Share your current thoughts, hopes, and goals. This can be a fun way to reflect on your growth over time.

28. Throw a Playlist-swapping Party:

Create playlists of your favorite songs and swap them with friends. Listen to each other’s playlists and discuss your music preferences.

29. Sports Day:

Organize a friendly sports game, such as soccer, basketball, or volleyball. It’s a great way to get active and have fun with friends.

30. Have an “Extra” Photo Shoot:

Set up a photo shoot with different themes, props, and outfits. Take fun and creative photos together, and enjoy the process of posing and capturing memories.

31. Go Stargazing:

Find a dark spot away from city lights, bring a telescope or just a blanket, and spend the night looking at stars and constellations. Use a stargazing app to help identify celestial objects.

32. Look Up Some Free Concerts:

Check local listings for free concerts or music events. Enjoy live music and discover new artists while spending time with friends.

33. Plan a Camping Adventure:

Head to a campground for a night or two of camping. Enjoy activities like hiking, campfire cooking, and stargazing.

34. Make Some Edible Candles:

Get creative by making candles that are safe to eat, such as using wax melts or flavored gel. This can be a fun and unique activity to try.

35. Belt Your Heart Out with Karaoke:

Set up a karaoke machine or use a karaoke app, and sing your favorite songs together. It’s a great way to have fun and showcase your vocal talents.

36. Have a PowerPoint Party:

Create humorous or informative PowerPoint presentations on random topics and present them to each other. This can lead to lots of laughs and interesting discussions.

37. Have a Puzzle And Wine Night:

Work on a jigsaw puzzle while enjoying some wine and snacks. It’s a relaxing and social activity that allows for conversation and teamwork.

38. Visit the Local Animal Shelter:

Spend time with animals at a shelter, either by volunteering or just visiting. It’s a rewarding experience and a great way to show support for animal welfare.

39. Join an Amateur Sports League:

Find a local amateur sports league or team and participate in games or matches. It’s a fun way to stay active and meet new people.

Creative Ideas for a Memorable Day Out with Friends

39. Try Out an Escape Room:

Visit an escape room and work together to solve puzzles and escape within a set time limit. It’s a thrilling and challenging activity that requires teamwork.

41. Attend a Book or Poetry Reading:

Look for local book or poetry readings and attend with your friends. It’s a chance to enjoy literature and support local authors and poets.

42. Donate Blood:

Arrange a group visit to a local blood donation center. It’s a meaningful way to contribute to the community and support those in need.

43. Make Bouquets:

Buy or gather fresh flowers and create beautiful bouquets together. You can use them to decorate your space or gift them to friends and family.

44. Spend Time at the Local Library:

Visit your local library to browse books, attend events, or just enjoy a quiet space. Libraries often have community programs and resources worth exploring.

45. Learn Some TikTok Dances:

Find popular TikTok dance routines and learn them together. It’s a fun way to get moving and share laughs while perfecting your dance moves.

46. Play “How Well Do You Know Me?”:

Create questions about each other’s preferences, memories, and experiences. Play the game to see how well you know your friends and learn more about them.

47. Try Rock Climbing:

Visit a rock climbing gym or an outdoor climbing spot. It’s an exciting physical challenge and a great way to support each other as you climb.

48. Head to the Countryside:

Take a day trip to a rural area or small town. Enjoy the change of scenery, explore local attractions, and appreciate the slower pace of country life.

49. Go Thrift Store Shopping:

Visit thrift stores and hunt for unique clothing, accessories, or home decor. It’s a fun way to find bargains and one-of-a-kind items.

50. Flip Through Magazines for an Afternoon:

Gather a variety of magazines and spend an afternoon flipping through them. Discuss interesting articles, fashion trends, and any eye-catching images that spark inspiration. It's a relaxing way to explore new ideas and enjoy casual conversation.

Fun Activities to Do with Long-distance Friends

51. Host a Virtual Game Night:

Engage in an online game night where you can all participate from the comfort of your homes. Platforms like Jackbox Games offer a variety of fun, interactive games that everyone can join using their phones as controllers.

Another option is online board games or card games, which you can play on platforms like Tabletopia or Board Game Arena. These allow you to replicate the fun of an in-person game night, complete with competitive banter and laughs.

52. Have a Video Call Dinner Party:

Plan a night where you all cook the same meal or order food from similar restaurants, then sit down together over a video call to enjoy it. You can share the experience of cooking by following the same recipe, comparing results, and discussing any challenges or successes you encountered along the way.

If cooking isn’t your thing, simply enjoy a takeout meal together, sharing your thoughts on the food and catching up on life.

53. Create a Shared Playlist:

Music has a way of bringing people together, even when they’re apart. Start a shared playlist on a streaming platform like Spotify, where everyone can add their favorite songs.

Listen to the playlist throughout the week, then discuss the songs, discover new music, and learn more about each other’s tastes. It’s a simple yet effective way to feel connected through shared musical experiences.

54. Start a Virtual Book Club:

If you and your friends enjoy reading, consider starting a virtual book club. Choose a book that interests everyone, set a reading schedule, and meet up online to discuss it.

You can delve into themes, characters, and plot points, and even share how the book resonates with each of you personally. It’s a great way to keep the conversation flowing and engage in thoughtful discussions.

55. Watch Movies Or Shows Together:

Synchronize your movie or TV show streaming using services like Teleparty, which allows you to watch together while chatting in real time. Choose a movie or show that everyone is excited about, and make it an event by setting a time to start watching together. You can comment, laugh, and share reactions as if you were in the same room, making the experience more interactive and fun.

56. Participate in Online Challenges:

Whether it’s a fitness challenge, a creative photo challenge, or something else entirely, online challenges are a great way to stay engaged and motivated. Set goals together, track your progress, and share updates with each other. For example, you might commit to a 30-day yoga challenge, sharing your experiences and encouraging each other to stick with it. It’s a great way to stay connected and support each other in achieving goals.

57. Send Care Packages:

Show your friends that you’re thinking of them by sending care packages filled with thoughtful items. Include things like their favorite snacks, books, personalized notes, or small gifts that you know they’ll appreciate. The joy of receiving a surprise package in the mail can really brighten someone’s day and strengthen your bond, even from afar.

58. Join an Online Class Together:

Learning something new together can be a fantastic way to bond, even if you’re not in the same location. You might take an online cooking class, learn a new language, or try your hand at painting through virtual lessons. Afterward, you can share what you’ve learned, discuss challenges, and celebrate successes together, making the learning process much more enjoyable.

59. Write Collaborative Stories:

Flex your creative muscles by writing a collaborative story with your friends. Use a shared document or a messaging app where each person takes turns adding to the story. You can start with a simple prompt and see where everyone’s imagination takes the plot. It’s a fun and creative way to stay connected, and you might end up with a hilarious or intriguing story by the end.

60. Have a Virtual Craft Night:

If you and your friends enjoy crafting, set up a virtual craft night where you can all work on projects together over a video call. Choose a simple craft like knitting, scrapbooking, or making DIY decorations. Share your progress, offer tips, and enjoy the process of creating something with your own hands while chatting with your friends.

61. Play Virtual Pictionary:

Pictionary is a classic party game that translates well to virtual play. Use online drawing tools like Skribbl.io or draw with pen and paper in front of the camera. One person draws a word or phrase while the others guess what it is. It’s a game that’s guaranteed to generate lots of laughs and can be a great way to pass the time.

62. Organize a Virtual Workout Session:

Staying active is important, and it can be more motivating when you do it with friends. Plan a virtual workout session where you follow a workout video or routine together over a video call. You can encourage each other, share tips, and keep each other accountable, making exercise more enjoyable and social.

63. Host a Virtual Trivia Night:

Trivia nights are a great way to challenge your knowledge and have fun with friends. Create or find trivia questions on topics that interest you, and host a trivia night over a video call. Divide into teams or compete individually, and enjoy some friendly competition while learning new facts.

64. Plan a Future Get-together:

Even if you can’t meet in person right now, planning a future get-together or trip can give you something to look forward to. Discuss potential destinations, activities, and dates, and start creating a tentative plan.

Whether it’s a weekend getaway or a bigger trip, the anticipation and planning process can be exciting and keep the connection strong.

65. Share Recipes And Cook Together:

Exchange your favorite recipes and pick a day to cook the same dish together. Connect over a video call while you cook, sharing tips and chatting as you go. Once you’re done, sit down to eat together and compare how your dishes turned out. It’s a great way to share a meal and enjoy each other’s company, even from a distance.

66. Create And Exchange Playlists:

Sharing music can be a deeply personal and enjoyable way to connect. Create themed playlists, such as “songs that remind me of you” or “our favorite summer hits,” and exchange them with your friends. Listen to the playlists and discuss the songs, discover new music, and reminisce about shared memories.

67. Do a Virtual Wine Or Beer Tasting:

Plan a virtual wine or beer tasting where each person buys the same or similar selections. Set up a video call and taste them together, discussing the flavors, aromas, and preferences. You can even pair the drinks with snacks or meals, making it a full culinary experience.

68. Explore Virtual Tours:

Many museums, zoos, and landmarks offer virtual tours that you can explore from the comfort of your home. Choose a tour that interests you and your friends, and experience it together over a video call. Discuss the exhibits, share your thoughts, and enjoy the educational and cultural experience together.

69. Host a Virtual Show-And-Tell:

Just like in school, a virtual show-and-tell can be a fun way to share your interests and personal items. Each person can choose something meaningful or interesting to them, like a piece of art they’ve created, a favorite book, or a treasured keepsake, and talk about it with the group. It’s a great way to learn more about each other and foster deeper connections.

69. Write Letters Or Postcards:

In today’s digital age, receiving a handwritten letter or postcard can be a delightful surprise. Take some time to write personal letters or postcards to your friends, sharing your thoughts, updates, and memories. It’s a thoughtful way to show you care and can be a cherished keepsake for your friends.

71. Start a Virtual Study Group:

If you’re all working on learning something new, like a language, or a skill, or preparing for an exam, form a virtual study group. Meet regularly to discuss what you’re learning, share resources, and help each other out. It’s a great way to stay motivated and connected while working toward your goals.

72. Create a Shared Photo Album:

Use a cloud service like Google Photos or Dropbox to create a shared photo album where everyone can upload their pictures. You can add photos from past meet-ups, special occasions, or even everyday moments that you want to share. The album can become a living memory book that you all contribute to and enjoy over time.

73. Play Online Multiplayer Games:

There are countless online multiplayer games that you can enjoy with friends, from action-packed adventures to relaxing farm simulators. Choose a game that everyone enjoys and set up regular gaming sessions. Whether you’re teaming up to complete missions or competing against each other, it’s a fun and engaging way to stay connected.

74. Have a Virtual Coffee Break:

Sometimes, all you need is a quick chat with a friend over a cup of coffee or tea. Set up regular virtual coffee breaks where you can catch up on each other’s lives, share what’s on your mind, and enjoy some casual conversation. It’s a simple yet meaningful way to maintain your friendship, even when you’re apart.

75. Create a Virtual Memory Scrapbook:

Use digital tools to create a scrapbook filled with memories of your friendship. You can include photos, notes, quotes, and anything else that captures the essence of your relationship. Share it with your friends and continue adding to it over time, creating a beautiful record of your shared experiences.

Connecting with friends, whether near or far, is essential for maintaining strong relationships. You can keep the bond alive even when physical distance is a factor by exploring creative activities, from virtual game nights and collaborative playlists to shared recipes and future planning. The listed things to do with your friend allow you to create new memories, deepen your understanding of each other, and have fun together, no matter the circumstances. Whether it’s through laughter, learning, or simply spending quality time, the key is to stay engaged and make the most of the time you share, ensuring your friendships thrive.