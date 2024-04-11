2024 WNBA Draft: Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Complete Draft Order?

The WNBA draft of 2024 is going to be held shortly and the excitement is building among the basketball fans. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are the biggest names in this year's draft.

By Anshumaan Singh
Published on Apr 11, 2024  |  02:07 PM IST |  4.8K
Twitter
WNBA Draft 2024

The 2024 WNBA draft day is not far away and the tensions and nervousness between the teams to make the draft count is visible. The WNBA Draft will be held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Monday, April 15th. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft selections.

The WNBA draft is an exciting prospect with the likes of Clark and Reese involved in it. The WNBA is hoping that their college rivalry will reach the next level with the WNBA teams and generate more fan interest in the league.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Other than Reese and Clark several college players will be looking to make a mark in the WNBA teams as a rookie.

Related Stories

Kevin Hart Says THIS for Nikola Jokic's Potential Third MVP Award Win
sports
Kevin Hart Says THIS for Nikola Jokic's Potential Third MVP Award Win
Which Team Can Draft Caitlin Clark In WNBA And Her Salary As Rookie? Deets
sports
Which Team Can Draft Caitlin Clark In WNBA And Her Salary As Rookie? Deets

Cathy Engelbert

Who has the first pick in the 2024 WNBA draft?

Since Indiana has the first pick this time, Clark will most likely play her basketball there in the upcoming season. That would make her the first pick's teammate from the previous year.

In the first round, the order is as follows:

  • Indiana
  • Los Angeles
  • Chicago
  • Los Angeles
  • Dallas
  • Washington
  • Minnesota
  • Chicago
  • Dallas
  • Connecticut
  • New York
  • Atlanta

Caitlin Clark

Second round:

  • Chicago
  • Seattle
  • Indiana
  • Las Vegas
  • New York
  • Las Vegas
  • Connecticut
  • Atlanta
  • Washington
  • Connecticut
  • New York
  • Las Vegas

Angel Reese

Third round:

  • Phoenix
  • Seattle
  • Indiana
  • Los Angeles
  • Phoenix
  • Washington
  • Minnesota
  • Atlanta
  • Dallas
  • Connecticut
  • New York
  • Las Vegas

Cathy Engelbert

What does the WNBA say about the determination of draft order?

WNBA states: "The order of team picks in each round is the inverse order of the standings from the last regular season, except for the first four picks of the first round, which the Draft Lottery determines.

"The Draft Lottery took place in December with the four teams that did not participate in the playoffs in 2021, with the chances of drawing the first pick being based on the teams' cumulative records over the last two seasons (the team with the worst cumulative two-year record had the best chances of drawing the first pick)."

ALSO READ: Caitlin Clark WNBA Draft: Know Which Team Can Select NCAA Record Holder, Her Salary As Rookie, And More

 

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Anshumaan Singh

I am a sports enthusiast who can't imagine being in any other industry. I'm a Delhi-based sports

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles