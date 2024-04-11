2024 WNBA Draft: Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Complete Draft Order?

The 2024 WNBA draft day is not far away and the tensions and nervousness between the teams to make the draft count is visible. The WNBA Draft will be held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Monday, April 15th. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft selections.

The WNBA draft is an exciting prospect with the likes of Clark and Reese involved in it. The WNBA is hoping that their college rivalry will reach the next level with the WNBA teams and generate more fan interest in the league.

Other than Reese and Clark several college players will be looking to make a mark in the WNBA teams as a rookie.

Who has the first pick in the 2024 WNBA draft?

Since Indiana has the first pick this time, Clark will most likely play her basketball there in the upcoming season. That would make her the first pick's teammate from the previous year.

In the first round, the order is as follows:

Indiana

Los Angeles

Chicago

Los Angeles

Dallas

Washington

Minnesota

Chicago

Dallas

Connecticut

New York

Atlanta

Second round:

Chicago

Seattle

Indiana

Las Vegas

New York

Las Vegas

Connecticut

Atlanta

Washington

Connecticut

New York

Las Vegas

Third round:

Phoenix

Seattle

Indiana

Los Angeles

Phoenix

Washington

Minnesota

Atlanta

Dallas

Connecticut

New York

Las Vegas

What does the WNBA say about the determination of draft order?

WNBA states: "The order of team picks in each round is the inverse order of the standings from the last regular season, except for the first four picks of the first round, which the Draft Lottery determines.

"The Draft Lottery took place in December with the four teams that did not participate in the playoffs in 2021, with the chances of drawing the first pick being based on the teams' cumulative records over the last two seasons (the team with the worst cumulative two-year record had the best chances of drawing the first pick)."

