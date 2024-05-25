3 WWE Superstars John Cena Had Heat With Backstage

John Cena made his main roster debut in 2002, but his career peaked in 2005, following the face turn and the WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 21. From that point, he remained the face of the company for a decade, winning a world championship and headlining the biggest pay-per-views of WWE.

With great power comes great responsibility. Although he was the WWE roster's leader for a lengthy period, not every wrestler backstage had a great relationship with the sixteen-time WWE Champion. In real life, the Leader of Cenation was an easygoing and professional individual, but even he had conflicts with certain wrestlers, leading to heat behind the curtain. Take a look at some wrestlers who didn't see eye to eye with John Cena during his WWE career.

Chris Masters

Chris Masters wrestled for WWE in the Ruthless Aggression Era, around the time Cena was reaching the pinnacle of his career. Masters had a short yet impactful WWE run, and he was known for the signature Masters Lock submission.

During an interview in 2023, Chris Masters revealed that he and Cena were two distinctive personalities belonging to two completely different parts of the country. Due to Cena's superior work ethic, he looked down on Chris, and they were seldom on the same page. While they didn't hate each other, Masters and Cena never got along with each other.

Ryback

Based on Ryback's post-WWE interviews, it is apparent that he is not an easy person to get along with. The former Intercontinental Continental Champion had backstage heat with numerous wrestlers, including John Cena. They shared the locker room throughout Ryback's WWE career.

Ryback once said that John Cena was infectious for the wrestling business. He even claimed that Cena tried derailing his push when Ryback was on an unbeaten streak and gradually got main-event exposure. In Ryback's opinion, Triple H started NXT to prevent the burial of young wrestlers from John Cena.

The Rock

The two biggest WWE Superstars of all time, The Rock and John Cena, had a real animosity that transitioned to an on-screen feud at WrestleMania 28 and 29. The real beef began with a shoot interview from Cena, in which he accused The Rock of using WWE as a stepping stone to enter Hollywood.

Their on-screen scripted promos appeared like shoot promos numerous times due to the real‐life heat between them. Cena genuinely angered The Rock once during a segment when he called out the latter for writing his promos on arms. Cena, however, eventually regretted his hatred towards the Great One, considering he also followed The Rock's footsteps by heading to Hollywood and becoming a WWE part-timer.

