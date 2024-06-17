Eid-al-Adha 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Mohsin Khan expresses joy of celebrating occasion with THESE special ones; extends wishes

Today (June 17), we celebrate the auspicious festival of Eid-al-Adha. Eid-al-Adha celebrates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim towards Allah. Everyone around the globe celebrates this festival by spending quality time with their family and loved ones. Similarly, Mohsin Khan will also ring the occassion with his family and friends. This time the festival is extra special to him as he will celebrate the festival with his loved ones.

Mohsin Khan talks about his Eid celebrations:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Mohsin Khan expressed his excitement about celebrating Eid-al-Adha with his niece and nephew for the first time. He shared, "Eid for me has always been very special.. the friends and family coming together. Celebrating together.. Spreading love and positivity. From Early on we learned the importance of donating from our elders."

Further, the actor shared, "The Sevaiyaa and Biryani made at home has such a nostalgia. This will be my first eid with my bhanjaa and bhaanji Mikhail and Ayzel. At the same time, wishing my daadu was here with us. Wishing everyone abundance Love n prosperity."

Watch Mohsin Khan's reel here-

About Mohsin Khan's professional life:

Mohsin Khan has been a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following too. Over the years, the actor starred in numerous projects and impressed the audience whenever he appeared on the screen. The handsome hunk never fails to impress his female fan following by flaunting his charm and amazing fashion sense.

Advertisement

Speaking about his show, Moshin played a prominent character in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and gained fame. However, his breakthrough performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai made him an overnight star. His acting prowess and performance in the show garnered massive success and popularity. He essayed Kartik Goenka in the show and became a household name. Moshin was part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from 2016 to 2021.

Mohsin Khan also acted in a web show titled Jab Mila Tu alongside Eisha Singh. Apart from this, Moshin has also been a part of numerous music videos. On social media, Moshin enjoys a 4.3 million fan following and has an active social media presence.

Pinkvilla Team wishes everyone on the auspicious occassion of Eid-al-Adha!

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards: Mohsin Khan expresses gratitude on winning Most Stylish TV Actor Award