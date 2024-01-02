Where to buy tickets for WWE Royal Rumble 2024 and what is the price?

WWE’s next major event is Royal Rumble 2024. Rumble will be the first pay-per-view of the year 2024. And, Royal Rumble is one of four major events of WWE that WWE conducts every year. This year will mark the 37th annual Royal Rumble event.

This year WWE will host Royal Rumble 2024 from Tropicana Field, Petesburg Florida. The event will take on January 27, 2024.

Royal Rumble hosts two major Royal Rumble matches, one for men and one for women, where 30 superstars enter the ring every 90 seconds and try to eliminate each other from the ring.

The last survivor of the Royal Rumble match earns a spot in the main event of WrestleMania, the biggest show in the whole professional wrestling industry.

Last year, Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble event and Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble event.

Rhodes' main event against Roman Reigns enabled him to capture the gold, on the other hand, Rhea Ripley captured WWE Smackdown Champion after defeating Charlotte Flair.

Cody Rhodes has announced he is still looking to end his story and is the first WWE superstar to announce himself competing in the Royal Rumble 2024 match.

CM Punk was the second WWE superstar to announce that he will enter the Royal Rumble 2024, and will make his way and main-event the WrestleMania.

Advertisement

Roman Reigns will defend his championship at Royal Rumble 2024, possibly against Randy Orton.

ALSO READ: WWE Rumor: The Rock vs Roman Reigns will finally take place in 2024 but not at WrestleMania 40

Royal Rumble 2024: Ticket prices and where to get it

WWE is set to host their Royal Rumble 2024 event, the official start of Road to WrestleMania from Petersburg, Florida on January 27, 2024. The tickets are live on the official website of WWE and other ticket-providing partners of WWE.

The ticket prices start from 25 dollars to 4000 dollars with special front-row seats and extra services including early access and special photoshoots with WWE superstars and many more.

Recently, Dave Meltzer spoke about ticket sales for Royal Rumble 2024. He expressed WWE is doing well in selling tickets early and is expected to close doors at 8 million dollars in ticket sales and is trying to set a record for the largest ticket sold on Royal Rumble pay per view.

Dave expressed, “Royal Rumble is doing great in ticket sales, I don’t know the number but they are projecting a gate of close to $8 million. I think they’re looking for the largest paid attendance or second largest, you know the Alamodome one year ago."

“They’re looking at 50,000 people for this one. It’s gonna have to be 50,000 sold now, but that’s what they’re hoping for, especially with the announcement of Punk in the match.” Dave further shared.

ALSO READ: The Rock WrestleMania 41 spoiler: Massive potential plan for Dwayne Johnson in WWE next year revealed