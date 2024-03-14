"Pretty disrespectful": Aljamain Sterling's HOT TAKE on Marlon Vera as he gets Championship shot against Sean O'Malley

The recent matchup between bantamweight contenders Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera at UFC 299 was considered a spectacular showdown. O'Malley was seen as being on a significantly higher level than his Ecuadorian opponent. The American native secured the victory, much to the delight of the fans in attendance.

However, not all viewers were pleased with the matchup. A section of the audience, including featherweight contender Aljamain Sterling, accused the main event of being unfair due to the apparent disparity in skill level between the two fighters.

What were Aljamain Sterling’s thoughts on Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera?

On Twitter, UFC fighter Aljamain Sterling expressed his thoughts on the recent Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera fight at UFC 299. Following his contemporary Cory Sandhagen's video on the mismatch between the aforementioned fighters, Sterling acknowledged Cory's explanation of the discrepancy.

"Somehow I'm the hater for pointing out these facts that Chito is solid, but did not belong in there "on that night," wrote Aljamain Sterling. Despite Vera establishing himself as a strong contender, 'Aljo' felt that the Ecuadorian was levels below his opponent.

"All because of a former loss, we gave a layup title defense?" questioned Sterling. The American fighter mentions that the title shot given to Chito seemed unfair due to Suga and Chito's initial bout. The Ecuadorian contender dominated O'Malley at UFC 252. Aljo references this to criticize the title shot given to Vera.

The main event of UFC 299 had clearly struck a nerve in Aljamain Sterling. He further expanded, "It's pretty disrespectful to the belt and what it means, and to all the other hard-working competitors, working their a****s off to EARN to that position."

Cory Sandhagen’s critical video on Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera

Aljamain Sterling's rant toward the supposed unfair advantages given to Marlon Vera to fight Sean O'Malley has garnered a lot of attention from the MMA community. However, this rant was prompted by a critical video posted by fellow UFC fighter Cory Sandhagen, who raises the same concerns as Aljo.

On his YouTube channel, Cory 'The Sandman' Sandhagen, the American fighter uploaded a video criticizing his 'uncompetitive' performance against Sean O'Malley. Sandhagen broke down the fight from start to finish, analyzing Vera's performance.

"That fight really frustrated me because it was unbelievably uncompetitive," said Cory Sandhagen. He further expanded, "It's not that cool that Chito even got that opportunity to begin with." These initial points made by 'The Sandman' were just being echoed by Aljamain Sterling on Twitter.

Despite the constructive breakdown, Sandhagen failed to refrain from insulting Vera. Remarks like 'Punching Bag' and 'Homeless looking' were thrown at the Ecuadorian due to a supposed poor performance on the night.

