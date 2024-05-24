After Patrick Mahomes, Another Friend of Travis Kelce Takes Credit for Playing Cupid With Taylor Swift

Erin Andrews and her Calm Down podcast cohost, Charissa Thompson, spilled tea recently. They revealed playing a role in bringing one of America’s favorite couples, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, together.

The two sports commentators had a light-hearted conversation on their podcast last summer. Both of them encouraged the pop superstar to consider dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson's Role in Swift-Kelce Connection

Remarkably, their candid suggestion seemed to have a real-world impact. On the May 23 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Andrews and Thompson humorously claimed credit. They talked about how both of them sparked the couple's romance.

Fallon humorously acknowledged their influence. He said, "As a country, we’re thanking our servicemen and women.” He also added, “But we really have to thank you for what you’ve done for all of us. You brought us Taylor and Travis."

Thompson and Andrews reminisced about their podcast episode from August 2023. There, they first floated the idea of Swift dating Kelce. During the August 3 episode of Calm Down, Andrews directly addressed Swift about Kelce. That is not all she encourages her to consider, calling him "fantastic." She even suggested that she "do it for America."

Their comments might have been made in jest. However, just a month later, rumors began circulating that Swift and Kelce were indeed dating. The couple soon confirmed their relationship. By attending each other’s concerts and games, the pair delights fans and media alike. The playful matchmaking moment became a running joke. Now, both Andrews and Thompson are basking in the unexpected success of their suggestion.

On the other hand, Kelce acknowledged Andrews and Thompson’s part in his relationship with Swift. Thompson shared a clip of their matchmaking suggestion on Instagram. She tagged both Kelce and Swift in it. To which Kelce responded appreciatively, "You two are something else!! I owe you big time!!”

Swift's relationship with Kelce has had a few interesting intersections with Andrews' career beyond just podcasting. Swift has been spotted wearing items from Andrews' NFL-inspired apparel line, which was WEAR by Erin Andrews, showcasing her support in a very public way.

For instance, Swift wore a Chiefs windbreaker from Andrews' collection at a game between the Chiefs. She extended it to the Denver Broncos last October. She was also seen sporting a Chiefs bomber jacket from the same line at the Super Bowl in February.

Andrews was thrilled by this high-profile endorsement. She shared her excitement on The Tonight Show. She recounted the moment Swift walked into the Super Bowl wearing her Chiefs bomber jacket. She expressed, "Super Bowl Sunday, she walks in looking amazing and she threw that on… I lost my mind."

Going Back to Patrick Mahomes’ comment on the pair

Earlier, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared something similar on "The Pat McAfee Show." Mahomes expressed that he feels partly responsible for Travis Kelce's connection with Taylor Swift. "I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert," Mahomes said. "He was in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker. I encouraged him to go for it, and knowing Travis, he did. He's a great guy, and I'm glad it worked out."

However, Kelce initially faced disappointment that night. On his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, he recounted, "I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings.” He also added, “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Coming back to the light-hearted nature of Andrews and Thompson's podcast. It was combined with their genuine excitement for their friend Kelce. Eventually, it created a fun and memorable moment that resonated with their audience.

As Swift and Kelce's relationship continues to capture public interest, Andrews and Thompson can take credit for being the matchmakers. Mostly, Swifties are known for their keen interest in the couple’s lives, so this became a cherry on top for them. Let us know in the comments what you think about their relationship dynamics.

