Are Lakers Really Considering Giving Darvin Ham A Second Chance as HC? Exploring Viral Tweet

The Los Angeles Lakers fallout with their former coach Darvin Ham has been a well known incident. Having coached the men in purple and yellow, Ham was sacked from the team’s head coach position recently.

However, the dust did not seem to settle down as a viral tweet caught the attention of all the Lakers fans as well as of those who were closely monitoring the Ham firing.

A tweet claimed that the 17 times NBA champion team is looking to explore avenues to give Darvin ham a second chance just three weeks after cutting ties with him through an official statement.

The tweet read: REPORT: The Lakers front office said they will interview Darvin Ham and possibly give him a second chance, per @wojdespn

However, smart enough to sound exactly like the whiter than white claims, the viral tweet was posted from a parody account named NBA Centel. The handle has long been known for its home grown fabricated stories. But, the account is not only to blame, in the current social media time, fake news erupts quicker than the genuine ones.

And from looking at the past tweets from the account, their forged claims go out to gather views in millions. For example, just hours after posting the above tweet, it has got

576.6K Views within hours till writing of this article.

The Lakers Are Yet to Finalize Their Head Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers' ongoing head coach search has been on a run ever since they fired Darvin Ham earlier in the spring.

With rumors circulating around multiple well known coaching candidates and some of the unexpected ones like JJ Redick, the Lakers have yet to finalize a decision amidst the urgency to make a franchise-altering choice.

Lakers’ General manager Rob Pelinka and the whole organization might face a jumble in securing a head coach who can both satisfy LeBron James and elevate the team to championship contention status.

But, it is not a mere choice to make, as there has been a lot happening in the NBA that might have something to do with their job. The recent unexpected firing of J.B. Bickerstaff from the Cleveland Cavaliers might put up an altogether different viewpoint.

Candidates like Kenny Atkinson and James Borrego, who were already in the running for the Lakers' vacancy, are now intertwined with the potential coaching options for the Cavaliers as well.

Atkinson's past coaching connections with players like Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen, combined with the emerging interest in Sam Cassell from Cleveland, create a scenario where the competition for coaching talent is heightened.

The overlap in coaching candidates across the Lakers and Cavaliers could lead to intensified competition in securing the most suitable head coach for each team.

