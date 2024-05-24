Charles Barkley Hints at Rebooting Inside NBA With Shaquille O’Neal and Crew if TNT Sports Loses Rights

The composition of broadcasting rights for the NBA is still unclear. With the recent news breakout on the newly sought partnership with Amazon Prime has sent the feeling of unrest among the ESPN staff.

The show is packed with some of the greats and most famous personalities around basketball like Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Stephen A. Smith. With the official announcement from NBA and ESPN is yet to come, one of the hosts, Charles Barkley has recently hinted at the possibility of rebooting the immensely popular NBA studio show in the event of TNT Sports losing its NBA rights.

“I have my own production company, I would love to do that if if we lose it. But I have definitely had, actually somebody suggested that to me, to be honest with you, on the internet - ‘so why doesn’t Charles Barkley sign these three, guys four guys total to his production company and sell it?’ I’m like, ‘That’s a great idea.'”

During a guest appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, the iconic Inside the NBA host, expressed his frustration with his parent company Warner Bros. Discovery asserted that he has discussed the idea of reconstituting the show at his own production company.

Emphasizing his readiness to take action if TNT Sports does indeed lose NBA rights, Barkley revealed that he has engaged in discussions with his co-hosts, including the legendary Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith.

Charles Barkley Berate Kenny Smith's NBA playoffs opinion

During a heated discussion preceding the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks game, TNT analyst Kenny Smith forwarded the controversial notion that the winner of the 2024 NBA Western Conference finals - featuring Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic - would emerge as the face of the NBA.

In a surprising turn of events, Charles Barkley immediately rebutted Smith's stance, deeming it as "one of the dumbest things I've ever heard."

