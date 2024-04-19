'Been In Postseason Way Too Long...': LeBron James Sends Message To Lakers Teammates Before Showdown Against Nuggets

LeBron James is no stranger to playoff pressure and that’s why the King had some advice for his LA Lakers teammates before their crucial series against the Denver Nuggets. As LeBron looks to win his fifth NBA title, the road ahead is not looking smooth for him, as they are facing the defending champions.

What did James say?

James said, “I've been in the postseason way too long in my career to know that you don't get too high from Game 1 or get too high over whoever the matchup is. You got to just stay even-keeled. There's gonna be a lot of swings throughout the game, throughout a series."

The GOAT player went on to add, "I've been in the postseason way too long in my career to know that you don't get too high from Game 1 or get too high over whoever the matchup is. You got to just stay even-keeled. There's gonna be a lot of swings throughout the game, throughout a series."

Losing streak against the Denver Nuggets

The Lakers' record against the Denver Nuggets in the last two years has been abysmal. The Purple and Gold were swept in the Conference Finals last season and are now on a nine-game losing streak against the Nikola Jokic-led side. However, recent interviews by the likes of Darvin Ham and Anthony Davis suggested that they are looking forward to ending the losing streak and are in no way fearful of them.

When is Game One of the series?

The Lakers will play against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Denver Nuggets are the firm favorites to win the series and few of the pundits even predict a repeat of last year. It’s going to be an exciting game and it will be fascinating to see how James and co stop Jokic and co.

