‘Blame KSI, Not Me’: Adin Ross Asks Audience to Hold Prime Owner Responsible for Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate's Recent Arrest

On Monday evening, the Tate Brothers were arrested once again; this time the controversial influencers were arrested under the United Kingdom warrant. British Authorities wanted to extradite Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate to investigate a case of se*ual violence from 2015.

Romanian Court accepted the request of British authorities to extradite Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate after the case involving Tate Brothers in Romania ended. The court even passed an order to release the brothers from custody.

Fans started tagging Adin Ross and blamed him for the arrest of Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate as he revealed a personal chat of him and Andrew Tate which hinted that the Tate brothers are soon planning to escape Romania.

Adin Ross was recently streaming and reacting to Andrew and Tristan’s Rumble stream where they addressed their recent arrest, as Tristan Tate expressed, “This is not the fault of Romania. This is not. This one is not. This one came straight from the United Kingdom, my home country. My United Kingdom contacted the Romanians with no intention of extraditing me.”

Tristan Tate further expressed, “With no intention of flying me to England for 'questioning.' They contacted Romania and told Romania to do its dirty work! They told Romania to do their bidding. To put these two boys in jail without a trial.”



After listening to Tristan Tate’s claim Adin Ross mockingly took the name of famous UK-based YouTuber and Businessman KSI and asked people to blame KSI, not him.

“We're good It was the we're good, chat. So blame KSI, not me! What the f**k. Bro, blame KSI Do not do I look am I from the UK? Am I from that f**king country? No, bro. Blame KSI. Stop blaming me then, chat.”

Andrew Tate Explains Viral Winking Picture taken when was he getting arrested

A picture of Andrew Tate is right now going viral on the internet. When Andrew Tate was getting arrested a policeman was holding his hand and he was winking at someone and smiling.

After Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were released, Andrew posted the same picture of him and captioned it, “Hard to kill.”



Now Tate quoted the same picture and explained the story behind the viral picture, “I was winking at a girl in the crowd crying her eyes out. I don't know who she is. But I made her smile. I'll be fine, even after they k*ll me.”

