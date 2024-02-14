‘Can’t Finish Games’: Draymond Green Slams Jusuf Nurkic As ‘Softy’ After Suns' star's 'therapy session' jab

On Tuesday, the social media feud between Draymond, the forward for Golden State, and Jusuf Nurkic from the Phoenix Suns continued.

Green remarked on Nurkic as a "300-pound softy" three days following the Warriors' victory over the Suns, which was sealed by Stephen Curry's last-minute 3-pointer.

This back-and-forth feud traces back to December when Green struck Nurkic on the head and received a suspension from the NBA.

They first competed against each other since the incident on Saturday night, engaging in verbal spats throughout the game.

With a mere 0.7 second left on the clock, Curry's 33-foot shot pulled the Warriors into a 113-112 victory over the Suns.

Commenting on Green after Saturday's game, Nurkic expressed disappointment, "It's just a matter of time. He's bound to strike someone else again. I withdraw my previous comments. He doesn’t warrant another chance."

During his podcast on Tuesday, Green retaliated, severely criticizing Nurkic's dearth of skill despite his imposing stature.

Based on what transpired in that game with me, what prompts you to utter such remarks, if not sheer embarrassment due to your inadequacy? Green pointed out. Offensively, you just don't measure up.

You had Steph Curry cornered and yet you couldn't make a move. …Despite outweighing Steph Curry by roughly 120 pounds and standing about nine inches taller, you failed to score on him when it mattered."

Green insinuated that Nurkic made an issue out of the hit in December, which led to Green's longer suspension—he was eventually suspended for a total of 12 games.

Nurkic responded to this on Tuesday, “Don’t linger on your podcast too long, bad boy. You don’t want to be late for therapy,” Nurkic responded.

Green volleyed back, "Spoke in depth about the 300-pound softy that can’t finish games. Enjoy,” Green reciprocated, adding a link to his podcast.

Green's Fiery Response: Calling Out Nurkic and Durant

On Tuesday, Green fired back at his rival on The Draymond Green Show, with a lot to get off his chest.

"Post-game, he runs to the press, retracting his words," Green counter-argued.

"I'm left wondering why he predicts I'm about to hit someone else as if I didn't just dismantle him."

Green triumphed not just in the game, but also scored 15 points, gave nine assists, and secured seven rebounds.

Nurkic, who sat out the last minutes as the Suns opted for a smaller line-up, managed only six points, six rebounds, and four assists.

For Green, Nurkic's reference to the suspension seemed like an excuse for his dismal performance.

Green didn't stop at Nurkic; he targeted another Suns player, his former teammate Kevin Durant, who expressed hopes of him 'getting the help he needs' after the initial confrontation with Nurkic leading to the suspension.

Green retorted It's becoming a trend. He and Kevin, trying to taint my character based on basketball as if it doesn't mirror real life.

He continued, "Like it doesn't affect one's finances. Honestly, I find it all quite cowardly.

Though Green thankfully didn't risk another suspension on Saturday, the Warriors would probably prefer that he steer clear of such conflicts in the future.

On-court rivalries can spiral out of control quickly. Any wrong intense foul or push could put Green in a precarious situation.

The league has referenced his history when administering penalties, and lengthy podcasts hurling criticism at players he's fouled suspension-worthy don't exactly echo a commitment to self-improvement.

