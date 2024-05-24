Watch: Compilation Video of LaMelo Ball Recklessly Driving Out of Hornets Arena Goes VIRAL Amid Lawsuit

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets has been under the media radar for aggressively driving his cars in the North Carolina streets.

A compilation video of him rashfully driving the cars down the street has gone viral. The promising NBA star’s driving skills have garnered attention for his habit of hastily leaving the arena after each game. He has been captured jumping the red light multiple times and putting down hard acceleration as soon as he leaves the arena.

The short compilation video features his line of expensive supercars. He was seen in his $500,000 worth Ferrari SF90 that is wrapped in gold and black. Additionally, the footage also shows a $341,250 worth purple Rolls-Royce Cullinan that makes up his lavish car collection.

Also Read: Draymond Green Confesses He Would ‘Love to Play’ With LeBron James but Only Under THIS Condition

LaMelo Ball is Alleged For More Than Just Money

In the lawsuit filed against LaMelo Ball, a young boy named Angell Joseph alleges that Ball drove over his foot, breaking it, while he sought an autograph outside the Spectrum Center Arena. The incident occurred after a Charlotte Hornets' event in October 2023. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The lawsuit claims Ball failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian, causing injuries that took months to heal and led to damages exceeding $25,000. There are also allegations against the Hornets organization concerning inadequate security measures in the players' parking lot.

Advertisement

This legal development poses challenges for LaMelo Ball's career and public image, especially in light of the emotional toll the injury has taken on Angell Joseph and his family. Moreover, this legal development adds a layer of complexity to LaMelo Ball's already eventful career and the public persona associated with his family, notably his father, LaVar Ball.

Despite the ongoing success and popularity Ball has garnered, the lawsuit sheds light on the potential repercussions of the incident both legally and emotionally. The plaintiff's mother, Tamaria McRae, expressed the emotional toll the injury has taken on her son and emphasized the challenges he faced during the recovery process as he used to idolize Ball.

With Ball yet to address the lawsuit publicly and the significant following he holds on social media, this legal matter poses a considerable challenge that could impact his career trajectory, public image, and personal reflections.

Also Read: Draymond Green Admits He Tried to Hit LeBron James During 2016 NBA Finals, Reveals Reason Why: ‘I’m a Grown A** Man’