Anupamaa Written Update, May 7: The judges taste Anupama's dish. Baa and everyone worry about the result. The second final round begins. When Anuj goes to get medicines for Shruti and Aadhya, Shruti discusses with Aadhya about Anupama's challenge. Aadhya assures her that Anupama won't win. A contestant accidentally cuts her hand and quits the competition even after Anupama encourages her.

Kavya, Baa and Dimpy worry for Anupama. Anupama tries to remember an ingredient for her dish. Aadhya recalls how she destroyed Anupama's diary in a fit of rage. Baa gets worried as Anupama wastes her time thinking. Vanraj reminds Baa how Anupama must have not revised her diary as she was busy taking care of Shruti and Aadhya.

Anuj learns about Aadhya's secret:

Anuj goes to Aadhya's room to get her medicines and finds a piece of paper lying down. Anuj picks up that piece of paper and then finds a box beneath Aadhya's table. He then finds pieces of Anupama's diary in that box. Anuj loses calm as he learns Aadhya's truth. He takes the medicines to Aadhya and asks her to eat her medicines.

After the second round finishes, Anupama presents her dish and says that it is her Baa's favorite dish. She then presents her dessert and the judges taste it. The judges walk away giving feedback to Anupama's dish. Baa gets concerned for her.

Shruti says that Anupama is making only Indian dishes and expresses her doubt saying that the judges might not like it. Anuj gets furious and says that the judges will definitely like Anupama's dish. Aadhya says that Anupama must have not put enough effort into the competition as she even lost her diary. Anuj controls his anger and says that Anupama doesn't need a diary to win as she is talented.

Anupama emerges as the winner:

The final round ends. The judges praise all contestants' dishes. A judge praises Anupama and everyone gets happy for her. Everyone pray for Anupama's victory. Anupama reaches the top 2. After teasing Anupama and the other contestants, Anupama is declared as the winner of the cooking competition. The Shah family gets happy as Anupama is announced as the winner.

Vanraj is shocked to see Anupama's victory. Aadhya is disappointed as Anupama wins. Anuj jumps with joy. Anupama breaks down in tears recalling her life journey and remembers Vanraj and Toshu's insult. She recalls the struggles she faced when she arrived in America. Anupama is extremely happy about her win.

The judges then honor Anupama with the trophy and prize money. Baa, Baapuji, Vanraj and Yashdeep get happy for Anupama. The judges ask Anupama to give a winning speech. In her winning speech, Anupama praised women and mentioned how women are taught to cook since childhood but are never appreciated. Anuj gets happy for Anupama and Shruti gets upset. Anupama mentions how her victory is dedicated to all Indian women. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

