Over the last 10 years, Alia Bhatt has established herself as the biggest female star of present times by consistently churning out hit films and spearheading some big-budget films on her shoulders. While the actress has wrapped up shooting for Jigra, which is gearing up for a September 27 release, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Alia Bhatt has locked the shooting timelines for the next 12 months.

Alia Bhatt's YRF Spy Universe Film ready to go on floors

According to sources close to the development, Alia Bhatt is currently prepping for her maiden action film to be directed by Shiv Rawail. “Alia Bhatt has allotted two months to prep for her action-packed appearance in the next chapter of YRF Spy Universe, which features her as a super soldier. The actress is training with experts and is excited to embark on this journey from the end of July 2024,” revealed a source close to the development.

The yet-untitled YRF Spy Universe film will be shot in India and Abroad over a period of 4 months, as the production house intends to call it a wrap on the actioner by the end of this year. “After finishing the Shiv Rawail directorial, Alia reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Love and War. The actress is expected to start shooting for the SLB directorial from January 2025,” the source informed, adding further that the film will be shot till the end of June as per the present call sheet. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Love and War aims to wrap in June 2025

There’s a buzz around the cameo for the actress in a couple of projects before the full-fledged appearance in YRF Spy Universe Film and Love and War. We also hear that while Alia is starting Love and War by January 2025, Ranbir Kapoor is expected to shoot for his solo portions before, in the last quarter of this year. “Ranbir finishes his part on Ramayana by July and then moves onto the prep stage of Love and War,” the source concluded.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Shankar targets July 17 release for Indian 2; Indian 3 and Game Changer update