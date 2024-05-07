Amala Paul is undoubtedly one of the most prominent actresses in the South Indian film industries. The actress, who is currently expecting her first child with her husband Jagat Desai, is known to have an active presence on social media, and often gives fans a little glimpse into her personal life.

In the latest update, the Aadujeevitham actress took to Instagram to share an unseen photo with her husband Jagat Desai. Further, she also penned a heartfelt note for him in the captions, thanking him for being her constant source of strength, love and support. Amala wrote:

“From the late nights spent by my side, gently easing my discomforts to your unwavering belief in me and your uplifting words that filled me with strength, thank you for being my rock during this precious journey of pregnancy. Your willingness to fly down to support me in even the smallest moments when my confidence wavered fills my heart with gratitude and love. I must have done something truly wonderful in this life to deserve a man as incredible as you. Thank you for being my constant source of strength, love and unwavering support. I love you more than words can express.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Amala Paul’s note for husband Jagat Desai

Amala Paul’s baby shower

Quite recently, on April 12th, Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai had an intimate baby shower. Jagat even shared an absolutely adorable video where the actress can be seen glowing in her pregnancy. The actress had opted for a traditional white saree with red borders, and also had jewelry that accentuated her look.

Check out the video below:

Amala Paul on the workfront

Amala Paul was last seen in Blessy’s 2024 survival thriller flick Aadujeevitham, which also had Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. The film revolves around the life of Najeeb, a migrant laborer, who is forced into slavery in the gulf. How he escapes and finds his way back home forms the crux of the story. The film garnered widespread critical and commercial acclaim at the time of release, with Amala Paul’s performance being praised as well.

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming Malayalam drama film Dvija, helmed by Aijaz Khan. The film also has Neeraj Madhav and Sruthy Jayan in crucial roles. Further, Amala Paul is also set to be a part of the Asif Ali starrer Level Cross which is helmed by Arfaz Ayub. Both the films are expected to be released later this year

ALSO READ: 7 photos and videos: A look at mom-to-be Amala Paul’s journey as she enjoys her pregnancy phase