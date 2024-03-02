‘Cody Is Definitely Finishing the Story’: Fans Excited After Major Tease on Cody Rhodes’s WrestleMania 40 Special Entrance

WWE is set to host the biggest annual show in professional wrestling, WrestleMania. This year will mark the 40th edition of the mega-extravaganza. The WrestleMania XL will be a two-night spectacle and is all set to take place on April 6, 2024, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This year is considered one of the most important years for WWE, as Cody Rhodes has set his eyes on the gold, and he is determined to make history by defeating Roman Reigns. The latter has been an unstoppable force and has managed to retain his WWE Universal Championship three times in a row. Many fans and experts believe that they will see the new chapter unfold with Roman Reigns losing to Cody Rhodes.

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes's theme song, Kingdom, is one of the most-loved WWE songs of this era. Downstait Band is the mind behind his theme song. The band's recent post has made fans go berserk, as it hinted at a special entrance by the wrestler.

The band posted a small GIF video featuring a skull image with Cody Rhodes's theme song and a date, '4-5-2024.' Fans assumed that the band would be releasing the song just a night before the championship.

Downstait Band hinted at the possible special entrance of The American Night Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Fans excited for Cody Rhodes’s WrestleMania 40 entrance

Since Downstait Band dropped the teaser via their official Twitter X account, fans have been buzzing with excitement and are posting their theories and questions.

A fan reacted and predicted, “Oh yeah, Cody is definitely finishing the story.” Another fan reacted and expressed, “Nah! Don't tell me this means you're performing Cody Rhodes' entrance for his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleManiaNight 2. I'm jumping to conclusions for sure but don't play with my heartstrings like that. Kingdom.”

Another fan requested, “They’re going to perform for his entrance. Can we get the epic prelude please?”

Another fan asked the question, “A day before Wrestlemania, that’s very interesting.” hinting at possibly presenting a new version of Cody Rhodes’s theme song.

Another fan expressed on the new version of Cody Rhodes’s theme, “Is this the 2nd version of the song that Cody was talking about in an interview?”

Meanwhile, it will be the first year for Roman Reigns since he adopted the moniker Tribal Chief. He was presented as an underdog chasing the world title, and now he is set to face history-breaking Royal Rumble 2024 winner Cody Rhodes for the second time in a row.

Are you excited about Cody Rhodes's WrestleMania 40? Will he finish his story at WrestleMania 40? Comment your predictions below

