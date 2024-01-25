Cody Rhodes reveals he wanted to fight in UFC before making WWE return but wife Brandi Rhodes stopped him

Not many WWE wrestlers have ventured into the realm of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). Apart from Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, no other WWE wrestler could really taste success in UFC.

We have a fine example of CM Punk who ditched WWE in 2014, went to UFC in 2016 only to lose two back-to-back matches and then leave UFC too. Then we have another example of Dave Bautista (also known as Batista) who went to UFC,and had only 5 matches, winning 4 out of those, but his aspiration went from real wrestling to Hollywood and he too left UFC. In short, UFC is not everyone’s cup of tea.

Now, current WWE star Cody Rhodes has opened up on the possibility of moving to the UFC, and even said that he had suggested this to his wife, but she outrightly turned it down.

What did Cody Rhodes think about his UFC debut ?

In a recent conversation with Marc Raimondi of ESPN, Rhodes dwelled into the possibility of getting into UFC, now that WWE and UFC are under the same umbrella group, TKO. Rhodes said that he had mentioned this idea of getting into the UFC to his wife, but she turned him down.

“I think I was looking for some sort of massive financial windfall, I don’t know what it was, but I told her I wanted to do one fight and she absolutely let me know that would not be happening. Unless you convince her, it’s not going to happen. Maybe it’s for the best,” Rhodes said.

And even if this was to materialize, Rhodes humorously suggested, “Give me the worst guy possible. Give me a freebie upfront, for sure.”

Crossover from WWE to UFC

The topic of Cody Rhodes trying his hands at UFC came up because of the fact that now, UFC and WWE are under the same umbrella group, TKO. This makes it possible for several wrestlers from both the brands to crossover and try their hands outside their zones.

When discussing potential UFC stars who could transition to WWE, Rhodes suggested Conor McGregor as an obvious choice but also suggested that McGregor has still unfinished business in the world of MMA. “I think he’s got more fighting left in him,” Rhodes said.

Speaking on the potential switchover of some WWE wrestlers to UFC, Rhodes narrowed his choice on some tough guys in WWE who could really accomplish in UFC.

He said, “What would be funny to me is if anyone could crossover from here. We have legitimately very tough guys like Bobby Lashley. I’m always very curious to see how one of us would do. I know in the past it’s not always worked out for everybody, but I am curious to see who is the first to take that jump.”

Rhodes who made a sensational return to WWE in 2022 has been literally on a song in his second stint so far. Not only has he defeated the likes of Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar so far, he also won the Royal Rumble in 2023 and competed for the main event at WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes is currently poised to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, for the WWE Universal Championship. However, the storyline hasn’t yet materialized ever since The Rock made his return to WWE on January 8, 2024 and teased a possible match with Roman Reigns.

