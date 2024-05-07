Haarsh Limbachiyaa is widely known for his soulful writing style and charming hosting skills. Currently, he is fulfilling his hosting duties on Super Star Singer Season 3. Apart from his on-screen presence, Haarsh has a personal podcast channel where he and his wife Bharti Singh interview various stars from the entertainment industry.

Recently, the couple invited Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gurnazar to their podcast, where Limbachiyaa shed light on his transformation from a dialogue writer to a lyricist and how he managed to secure a song in Mohit Suri's film.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s transformation journey

In the recent podcast, Haarsh Limbachiyaa revealed that he started his career as a lyricist, but when he couldn't find work in the same industry, he began writing dialogues for Comedy Circus. After garnering immense appreciation in the scriptwriting field, he finally got the opportunity to write the title track for Mohit Suri's movie Malang.

Elaborating on his journey, he said, "Kuch time se, ek dhedh saal se main lyrics ki taraf wapaas ja raha hoon. Uske liye time chahiye, vision chahiye (For the past year and a half, I'm returning to lyric writing, and that requires time and vision)." He added that if one word in the song is missed, the whole song gets ruined.

Knowing the unspoken fact about Haarsh, Priyanka Chahar couldn't stop herself from asking him what made him become a dialogue writer and a lyricist. Addressing the same, he stated that when he used to write songs, he included punchlines in between.

Then one day, someone told him that if one is a good songwriter, they could be a good scriptwriter too. Therefore, he started writing for Lapataganj on a payroll of Rs. 15,000 per month. Thereafter, he wrote the dialogues for Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, and then he started writing for Comedy Circus. Juggling between the scriptwriting of the shows, he didn't get the time to pursue his passion for lyric writing.

Limbachiyaa recalled that in 2017, when he was performing in Nach Baliye, he met Mohit Suri, who was on the judging panel of the dance reality show, and the two of them developed a good friendship. He further confessed to the director that he loves the songs in his movies and that he also has a keen interest in writing.

Giving him an opportunity, Suri stated that he gives the same tune to ten lyricists, and whoever provides the best output gets the chance to write the song. Accepting it as a challenge, Limbachiyaa, along with other writers, wrote a song to the same tune, and among all of them, Mohit finalized Limbachiyaa's song.

More about Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Haarsh Limbachiyaa is an Indian screenwriter who has previously written for Comedy Circus Ke Tansen, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Comedy Nights Live. He also wrote dialogues for the film PM Narendra Modi and lyrics for the title track of the film Malang. He has created, produced, and hosted television shows like Khatra Khatra Khatra and Hum Tum Aur Quarantine along with his wife, Bharti Singh.

On the personal front, he married comedian Bharti Singh on December 3rd, 2017, and after four years, they welcomed their son, Lakshya Singh Limbachiyaa, affectionately known as Golla.

