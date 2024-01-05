Colin Kaepernick girlfriend

Colin Kaepernick, the well-known NFL quarterback, is a familiar name to all NFL enthusiasts. However, there is one significant aspect of his life that remains relatively unknown - his girlfriend. So, who is the lucky lady in Colin Kaepernick's life? Her name is Nessa Diab, and here's everything you need to know about her:

Nessa Diab, born on May 6, 1981, hails from an Egyptian heritage. Her parents, who are Egyptians, moved to the United States before her birth. Growing up in California, Nessa Diab frequently traveled between California and Saudi Arabia due to her father's profession. In a recent episode of the Guy Code Podcast , she shed some light on the sacrifices her parents made.

Nessa Diab explained in the podcast that her parents came to the United States with her father having just $200 in his pocket, "My dad worked so hard. My dad had like three jobs when he came out to the U.S. [including] security guard," she had said. So even though she was raised in California, she spent a lot of time in Saudi Arabia.

Moving to Saudi Arabia was a difficult situation for her and she talked about the same on the podcast. Diab said, "Bombings and all that was so normal when I was growing up. Terrorist attacks were always happening in Saudi Arabia. Always". Her parents' struggles are what motivated her to make a name for herself.

Nessa Diab completed her bachelor's degree from the University of California, Berkeley. While she was in college, she also interned for a commercial radio station called 94.9 FM, or KYLD. She had a degree in mass communication that helped her pursue a career in media, allowing her to have her first break with MTV.

Nessa Diab is a TV and radio host, predominantly for MTV, and an outspoken activist

Nessa Diab got her big break with MTV when she landed the hosting gig for a show called Girl Code. It was a spin-off of the popular reality comedy series Guy Code. This opportunity opened doors for her in the industry, leading to other gigs on VH1 and MTV shows such as The Real World and the reunions of The Challenge, among many others.

But wait, there's more! Nessa Diab is also the incredible voice behind Hot 97, the iconic radio station in the heart of New York City. You can catch her hosting the Nessa On Air radio show on this very station. And that's not all she does! Nessa is also a passionate activist, never afraid to speak her mind. Together with Kaepernick, she took a bold step in 2016 by co-founding the 'Know Your Rights' camp, aiming to empower the youth of Black and Brown communities.

Nessa Diab - Age and Height

Nessa Diab was born on May 6, 1981, and as of January 2024, she is 42 years old. Colin Kaepernick was born on November 3, 1987, and as of January 2024, he is 36 years old. So among Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab, she is the elder one. Talking about her height, Nessa stands 5 ft 6 inches tall while Colin Kaepernick is 6 ft 4.

Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick's Relationship Timeline

Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick have been in romance since 2015 and when exactly they started dating officially remained a mystery. Being someone in love, Nessa Diab has always been supportive of Colin and his career. In fact, back in 2019, she tweeted in support of Colin, when a claim was made that rapper Jay-Z and the NFL consulted Colin for Roc Nation partnership.

"THIS is a lie. COLIN never spoke to JAY-Z and the NFL ahead of that deal being done. They NEVER included him in any discussion," she Tweeted on August 15, 2019. Not just that Nessa had Colin's back when Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner said that the league was wrong about not listening to the player."

"And you @nflcommish STILL have @Kaepernick7 blackballed for peacefully protesting," she wrote in response to the state of NFL commissioner. Diab has always been there for her boyfriend whenever he needed her, and she never hesitates to support him. That's what makes them such a perfect match.

Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick became parents to a beautiful child on August 28, 2022. The couple shared the news to the world through Nessa's Instagram account where she posted a black and white picture of her with Colin, holding the baby over his chest. A few months later, she talked about the struggles of being a mother through her Instagram.

In October 2022, Nessa Diab opened up about being a new mom through an Instagram post where she was seen collecting breast milk. "I've experienced so much while I was on maternity leave and I look forward to sharing it with you..." she wrote in the caption. On November 3, 2022, she called Colin the "greatest father" on Instagram, on his birthday.

Nessa Diab Net Worth

While most NFL fans have a good idea about the net worth of Nessa Diab's boyfriend, but how much is her net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth , Nessa Diab's net worth is around 2 Million. Considering her collaborations with prominent figures in the media industry, it's possible that her net worth could exceed that amount.

