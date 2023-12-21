Who is Jalen Hurts girlfriend Bry Burrows

Everyone in the NFL world is familiar with Jalen Hurts. He's the talented quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles and has made quite a name for himself. But have you ever heard of Bry Burrows? Well, she happens to be Hurts' girlfriend. Let us fill you in on all the details.

Who Is Jalen Hurts's Girlfriend, Bry Burrows?

Bry Burrows, also known as Bryonna Rivera Burrows, was born in the USA on May 1, 1997. Although her exact origin is unknown, it seems that she resides approximately 240 miles away from Jalen Hurts' family home in Houston, Texas.

Bry Burrows is quite the educated woman when it comes to her academic background. She successfully obtained a bachelor's degree in political science and Spanish from the University of Alabama in 2017. Additionally, according to her LinkedIn profile, Bry Burrows also holds an MBA degree from Alabama's Manderson School of Business.

During her undergraduate studies at the University of Alabama, Bry Burrows was one of the members of a Greek system called Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. While Jalen Hurts is an NFL star, Bry Burrows has been a star in her own field. In her school and the world of business, Bry Burrows is an overachiever and an outperformer.

As she was pursuing her MBA from the business school, she was appointed as the vice president of her MBA association back in 2018. Not only that, but Bry was also the captain of her university's MBA Case Team. According to her LinkedIn, she describes the captaincy as "One of the most memorable moments of grad school."

Bry Burrows loves cocktails and frequent outings

Bry Burrows has a diverse range of interests that go beyond her educational qualifications. Although she is dedicated to her studies and work, she also has a passion for cocktails. Her love for the wine and alcohol industry runs deep in her roots. Bry Burrows gained valuable experience as an intern at Brown-Forman, the parent company of Jack Daniels whiskey.

Burrows might not be as much into football as her love, Jalen Hurts, but she is definitely an extrovert. She just loves spending time outdoors, especially when in the company of Jalen Hurts. "I am very #extraverted and being outside recharges me every time!" she wrote in the caption of one of her LinkedIn posts.

Bry Burrows Age and Height

Bry Burrows was born on May 1, 1997, and as of December 2023, she is 26 years old. Jalen Hurts was born on August 7, 1998. As of December 2023, the star quarterback is 25 years old. Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts have an age difference of almost a year, with Bry being the older one, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall.

What does Bry Burrows do?

What is Jalen Hurts' profession? We all know he works as a quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, what about Bry Burrows? Well, Bry Burrows is involved in the tech industry. Even before completing her graduation, Bry Burrows was recruited by IBM as a senior client experience consultant.

The director of corporate sponsorships revealed this news through a LinkedIn post in 2018. Resharing that post on her LinkedIn profile, Bry Burrows wrote, "Counting down the days! Can't wait!" It's been four years and seven months since Bry Burrows became a part of IBM. She joined the company as a Senior Solutions Sales Specialist.

After spending almost seven months in that position, Bry Burrows was promoted to Financial Sales Executive in December 2019. In January 2021, she was again promoted to Software Financing leader. Bry Burrows is now working as an AI Partner for the last two years after being promoted in 2022.

Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts are philanthropists

Interestingly, Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts share a passion for philanthropy. Bry Burrows is indeed passionate about helping the youth get their career straight into the Tech industry, and thus, she is often seen participating in multiple educational events, such as being a coach in the 8-week Accelerate program by IBM.

Moreover, Bry Burrows has also participated in the Manderson Women in Business talk, in addition to her participation in the 2021 Diversity & Inclusion panel. Jalen Hurts, on the other hand, is an active charity maker and promoter. The star quarterback has engaged with foundations such as Lemonade Stand Foundation and KB Foundation.

Bry Burrows supported Hurts on the field after the NFC Championship

Jalen Hurts has been super private when it comes to his private life, especially his romances. So it came as a shock to the world when he brought Bry Burrows and was seen holding hands with her after the Philadelphia Eagles's NFC Championship win. Bry Burrows looked proud as she stood next to her boyfriend.

