Conor McGregor Predicts Cold Finish for Islam Makhachev Vs Dustin Poirier Ahead of UFC 302

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is widely regarded as the most popular and highest-paid UFC superstar. McGregor, known for his striking prowess and notorious trash talk, also earns the nickname "Mystic Mac" for his often accurate fight predictions.

Recently, during a live stream with Duelbits, McGregor shared his thoughts on the upcoming UFC lightweight championship fight between Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev.

He predicted, "I think Dustin does him, knocks him out. I think the things that Makhachev does wrong, the things he's not good at, he fumbles over his feet usually early and falls into shots. Islam's been knocked out by a back check hook from a southpaw before, and that's one of Dustin's best shots. If Dustin's ever going to do it, it'll be this time."

McGregor added, "Who do I wish for, who would I like to see win? You know, either or. I have history with both, and let's see how it goes."

Following the battle for the lightweight crown, the next major event for fight fans will be UFC 303, where Conor McGregor will make his much-anticipated return to the octagon to face Michael Chandler. The former lightweight champion is coming back from a severe leg injury he sustained during his match with long-time rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Poirier focused on attacking McGregor's legs with sharp kicks that landed cleanly. At the end of the first round, McGregor snapped his leg, resulting in Poirier winning the match via TKO.

UFC 302 Match Card

UFC is all set to organize an incredible event with its first-ever summer event, UFC 302, scheduled for June 1, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, United States of America. Check out the complete match card for UFC 302.

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: UFC Lightweight Championship Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski

Under Card

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki Niko Price vs. Alex Morono Phil Rowe vs. Jake Matthews Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards Andre Lima vs. Mitch Raposo Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov

ALSO READ: UFC 302 Reddit Stream: How to Watch Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier?