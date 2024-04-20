Dak Prescott Don’t Want to Be ‘Highest-Paid’ Quarterback but His Priorities Incline Toward Cowboys

Dak Prescott is in the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys. But instead of worrying about the new contract negotiation, Dak is more stressed about work. The star quarterback is least worried about becoming the highest-paid quarterback in the league with the next contract. Instead, his priorities remain towards the team and its win.

Dak Prescott’s Official Statement in Regards to New Cowboys Contract

In 2021, Dak Prescott signed a four-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys worth $160 Million, out of which $126 million was guaranteed money. In addition, Dak Prescott received a signing bonus of a whopping $66 million, with an average salary of $40 Million, ending the 2025 season.

Currently, Dak Prescott is in the final year of his contract, and unlike most players, the star quarterback isn't worried about negotiations. Dak can easily get himself a contract that can make him the highest-paid quarterback, but he's least bothered about the money and more about his team.

"I'm not trying to be the highest-paid, necessarily. We'll wait until negotiations begin and obviously want to put this team in the best situations, I don't fear either situation, to be candid with you. I love this game and love to play and love to better myself as a player, and my teammates around me," Dak said via Michael Gehlken.

Going forward, Dak explained how he's more concerned about the team. "Right now, it's with the Dallas Cowboys. It's where I want to be, and it's where I am, and it's the focus. After the season, we'll see where we're at. If the future holds that, yeah, and if not, we'll go from there," the star quarterback had said.

Dak Prescott performed really well in the 2023 season, helping him get the MVP shouts. The star quarterback threw around 4,516 passing yards with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Regarding contracts, Joe Burrow is currently the highest-paid quarterback, and he beat Patrick Mahomes with his $275 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.