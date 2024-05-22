Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Luka Doncic Play Against Minnesota Timberwolves on May 22?

Luka Doncic is on the injury report for game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves and that's not a good sign for the Mavs fans. The Slovenian star has been playing with a knee injury throughout the OKC series. Doncic sprained his right knee during the LA Clippers series, and he hasn't fully recovered from it.

Luka Doncic has been fantastic for the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic led the league in scoring during the regular season, averaging 33.9 points per contest. In addition, he contributed 9.8 assists and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Will Luka Doncic Play Against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tonight?

Luka Doncic is listed as probable for game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, the Slovenian superstar is expected to start the game and play his usual minutes as the Mavericks aim to start the series on a winning note.

Doncic averaged 24.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 6 games versus the Thunder in the playoff semifinals. However, the former Real Madrid star will hope that Kyrie Irving gets back to his best and takes the burden of the scoring from him to ensure they qualify for the Conference Finals.

What did Luka Doncic Say During the Thunder Series?

This is what Doncic said after game 3 win over the Thunder, “I'm battling out there, man. I think I'm battling. I’m glad we got the win. I'm just trying to battle out there. The last play… I hurt my knee again. Just trying to battle out there, man. We got a win, that's all that matters.”

The Mavericks will need a fully fit Luka in game 1 to challenge the Wolves who sent the defending champions packing from the playoffs.

