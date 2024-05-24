Damian Lillard Posts THIS in Response to Controversial Take on Caitlin Clark's Treatment

Caitlin Clark’s debut season isn’t going according to the plan in terms of results on the court as Indiana Fever has lost all five games. Clark came to the league as the top scorer in the NCAA and expectations were high. However, even for a talented player like Clark, it's taking time to adjust to the league.

What’s astonishing amid all this is the hatred and criticism she has got from so many former WNBA stars and a certain section of fans. Caitlin is actively gaining the mental toughness she needs to become the greatest WNBA player of all time by going through all of this. That is precisely what she wants, and getting there won't be an easy road to travel. Being great is never easy, and this is just one more challenge that all great people have had to face.

What did Elle Duncan Say?

Sports anchor Elle Duncan recently discussed Caitlin Clark's treatment on an ESPN show and criticized people who are outraged by WNBA players who are going after her. Elle said: "Who are these girls that are hating on Caitlin Clark? Are you just combing through Twitter? What else are these women supposed to do? Fawn over her? Fangirl over her? Bend a f**king knee? Kiss the ring? Like, what do you want from them?"

What did Damian Lillard Reply to Her Take?

Lillard posted Duncan's take and said 'Bingo'. Partly, what Caitlin Clark is experiencing during his first WNBA season was to be expected by those who know the ins and outs of the league. Any rookie coming to the league was going to get a rough welcome from the opposition regardless of how talented she might be.

