Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen Pick Top Opponents for Conor McGregor After Michael Chandler Ahead of UFC 303

Former two-divisional champion Notorious Conor McGregor is all set to dance once again inside the UFC octagon after almost three years of injury. Mystic Mac was out of action after he snapped his leg at UFC 264 in the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor will fight Michael Chandler, the fifth-ranked lightweight fighter and former Bellator lightweight champion, in a five-round fight in the welterweight division at UFC 303.

Former champions Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen picked future opponents for Conor McGregor after his fight with Michael Chandler ahead of the UFC 303 pay-per-view event on the recent episode of the Good Guy and Bad Guy podcast.

Daniel Cormier expressed that if Conor McGregor manages to win against Michael Chandler, UFC should put McGregor in the championship picture and book a match with Islam Makhachev or a fourth match with Dustin Poirier.

And if Conor McGregor loses at the hands of Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor should face Tony Ferguson or BMF champion Max Holloway.

On the other hand, Chael Sonnen picked two future opponents for Mystic Mac for Bad Guy named Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington.

Conor McGregor Names Two Champions in List After UFC 303

Conor McGregor will fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States, on June 29, 2024.

Recently, while answering fans' questions on the Duelbits.com livestream, Conor McGregor named two champions who excite him, and he might go after them after finishing business with Iron Chandler.

Conor McGregor declined the idea of pursuing the UFC lightweight champion as he has already won lightweight and featherweight gold. However, McGregor expressed interest in capturing the third division champion at 170 pounds or the BMF champion.

Notorious said, "Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz almost knocked him out, had him out on his feet, and Cerrone went the distance with him. The lightweight world title. How excited would I be to cut that weight again after winning it already? I'd be excited about the BMF title, and I'd be excited about the welterweight title."

