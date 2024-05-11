From Watch What Happens Live To Top Chef; A List Of All Shows Renewed By Bravo TV

Over the past few years, the Bravo TV network has become a hub of reality shows, and successful ones at that. Continuing its saga, the network has announced the renewal of a slew of shows today (May 10) with some running for over a decade and the launch of two new shows.

As per an NBCUniversal Entertainment press release, “Nearly every Bravo show that has premiered since December 2022 has seen year-over-year growth, and 2023 ranks as Bravo’s best year ever on Peacock, the official streaming home of the network.” The chairman of NBCU, Frances Berwick, claimed in a Variety interview last year that since Bravo's episodes started airing on Peacock a day later, over 90% of their ratings had increased from the previous year.

Claiming itself to be “a premiere cultural and lifestyle destination,” here’s a list of all the shows renewed by Bravo TV for the 2024-25 season.

The Real Housewives

All seven Real Housewives shows are set to return to Bravo TV including The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of Miami, The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Potomac, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Filming for the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is scheduled to start soon, has caught fans’ attention already. In an Instagram post this afternoon, longtime cast member Dorit Kemlsey said that she and her husband P.K. had "made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart."

Top Chef

For all the culinary fans and critics out there, Top Chef has been renewed after 21 long seasons. As per the show synopsis, it “serves up new flavors this season when host Kristen Kish joins head judge Tom Colicchio and perennial judge Gail Simmons at the judges' table as they head to the Midwest to call Wisconsin home.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Amid speculations of the network cutting ties with Andy Cohen following his involvement in the lawsuit against the company by former “Real Housewives of New York City” cast member Leah McSweeney alleging “rotted workplace culture,” Bravo TV announced its renewal.

In a statement to Variety, the network said, “The outside investigation into the recent allegations made by Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney against Andy Cohen has now been completed, and the claims were found to be unsubstantiated.”

Summer House

Premiered in 2017, the show has eight successful seasons with the latest release in February this year. Cast members who returned to the latest season include Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, and Gabby Prescod who were joined by new members– Jesse Solomon and West Wilson.

“Summer should be fun, and our favorite housemates seem poised to indulge in the most carefree summer yet. But while some relationships start to take off, others are revealed to be more fractured than anyone could have imagined,” the network describes.

Married to Medicine

Four of the women in the series are doctors, while the other women are the wives of doctors. The show follows the personal and professional lives of these women in the Atlanta medical community. It depicts the gang juggling their families, jobs, and social circles. Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Phaedra Parks, Esq., Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, and Dr. Heavenly Kimes will be returning in the new season.

As per the show’s official synopsis, “The ladies of Married to Medicine put old rivalries to rest and look to make a fresh start with new friendship dynamics.”

Southern Charm

Premiered in 2014, the show has been renewed for its 10th season. Madison LeCroy has confirmed that she will be returning to the new season. She also mentioned to Page Six that a few of her friends will also be joining her in the upcoming season.

In the show, “new relationships are forged alongside new resentments, but old habits die hard as these southern socialites grapple with shocking allegations that could fracture what were thought to be unbreakable bonds.”

Southern Hospitality

The third spin-off of the aforementioned show, Southern Hospitality is returning with its second season on the network. It centers on Leva Bonaparte of Southern Charm and the employees of her pubs and restaurants, Republic Lounge & Garden and Bourbon and Bubbles Restaurant & Bar.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Accepting nothing short of perfection from her staff, Leva runs a tight ship, but her once-close-knit team faces a multitude of obstacles as they try to keep their jobs while maintaining their friendships and relationships.”

Below Deck

Premiered on Bravo Deck over a decade ago, the show follows the life of the crew members who live and work on a superyacht during the charter season. “Capt. Kerry trades the Nordic Sea for crystal blue waters and stunning waterfalls as he leads his crew in the rich, historical island of Grenada,” reads the official description of the show.

The Valley

Renewed for its second season, The Valley is the fourth spin-off show of the popular Vanderpump Rules. It follows a group of close friends who are taking a shot at adulting as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships.

