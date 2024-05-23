Dennis Rodman's youngest daughter, Trinity Rodman, is dating an NFL player named Trinity Benson. On May 22, Trinity Rodman posted photos with Trinity Benson and went Instagram official about their relationship. The caption "Trinity squared" on the Instagram Post playfully mentioned the fun behind their shared first name.

Trinity Benson is a wide receiver who has played for the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, and most recently, the Cleveland Browns. However, he's currently a free agent.

Before Benson, Trinity Rodman was dating Chris Kuzemka, a college basketball player from the Maryland Greyhounds. It is unclear why they parted ways.

Does Trinity Rodman have a relationship with her dad?

Trinity Rodman's relationship with her father, Dennis Rodman, the NBA legend, is complicated. Trinity has described their bond as "rocky." She's spoken about going months or even years with no contact from her father.

Dennis wasn't a major presence in Trinity's upbringing. Her mother raised her and her brother primarily.

What does Trinity Rodman do?

Unlike her father, Trinity plays soccer. She began playing soccer at just four years old and felt a strong connection to the sport by the age of eight. Her mother and sister greatly encouraged her passion for soccer.

She is currently playing forward for the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the US women's national soccer team. Drafted second overall in 2021 at the young age of 18, Trinity became the NWSL's youngest player ever drafted.

Who is Trinity Rodman's mother?

Trinity Rodman's mother is Michelle Moyer. Michelle was a singer before her marriage to Dennis Rodman. She has also appeared on some reality shows. She has raised Trinity and her brother DJ primarily on her own in Southern California. Michelle also has a daughter, Teyana Lima, from a previous relationship.

How many kids does Dennis Rodman have?

Dennis Rodman has three children. Alexis Rodman born in 1988, is his eldest daughter from his brief marriage to Annie Bakes. Dennis Jr. (DJ) Rodman, born in 2001, and Trinity Rodman, born in 2002 are Rodman's kids from his marriage to Michelle Moyer.