Chicago Sky won their game on Thursday, May 23, against the New York Liberty with a score of 90-81. Angel Reese scored 13 points and 9 rebounds.

Next, the rookie phenom caused a stir by deleting a social media post that everyone assumed was a jab at Caitlin Clark. After a Chicago Sky win with good attendance, Reese posted a comment (now deleted) referencing "getting a win in a packed arena" and not relying on "one player on a charter flight."

This came amid the buzz about the WNBA's new policy on charter flights and the high attendance for Caitlin Clark's games with the Indiana Fever. Many felt Reese's comment targeted Clark since there was also a college rivalry between them.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark were stars in college. Reese for LSU and Clark for Iowa. Their teams even met in the 2024 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, with Iowa winning.

Well, the rivalry is still on. Clark was the number one pick by the Indiana Fever, and Reese went to the Chicago Sky at number seven.

If not Caitlin Clark, was Angel Reese's tweet targeted at Charles Barkley's comment on the NBA?

One fan wrote on X, "This was not against Caitlin Clark, This was in response to what Charles Barkley said on TNT."

Charles Barkley spoke about the recent rise in WNBA viewership and ticket sales since the arrival of star rookie Caitlin Clark. He credited Clark for bringing attention to the league. Furthermore, the Philadelphia 76ers veteran believes veteran WNBA players should be thanking her and not criticizing her for the limelight.

Additionally, he has used generalizations about WNBA players being "petty" for their reactions to Clark.

Is Angel Reese getting charter flights?

Yes, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky are now flying on charter flights.

In May 2024, the WNBA announced that all teams would transition to charter flights. The implementation wasn't smooth. Some teams, like the Indiana Fever, featuring rookie star Caitlin Clark, were traveling via charters. Angel Reese and Chicago Sky were still flying commercially.

Indeed, there were some initial bumps in the rollout. Now, all 12 WNBA teams travel to games on charter flights.