Did Anthony Davis Get Hurt Tonight In Warriors-Lakers Game? Everything About NBA Star’s Eye Contusion

The trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green helped push the Warriors past the Lakers. But, it isn’t just that. Anthony Davis coming into the game was probably on the injury list with a bilateral Achilles tendinopathy. Still, after entering the game, he had to suffer another injury which will now make things difficult for the Lakers with the Conference games approaching soon.

Did Anthony Davis get injured?

According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star AD will be ruled out of the remainder of the games till Saturday against the Golden State Warriors. Anthony Davis sustained a corneal abrasion. Davis was accidentally struck in the eye by Warriors player Trayce Jackson-Davis while driving to the hoop in the first quarter. He had eight points, four rebounds, and two assists in 12 minutes before leaving the arena

On his X account, Jovan Buha wrote, “Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis was elbowed in the eye and wasn’t able to see out of his left eye. The Lakers’ doctors were working on his eye into halftime but he wasn’t able to be cleared to return.”

Anthony Davis has been facing problems since November 2023

Davis' durability has not been a concern this season, as he has appeared in the most games since 2019-20, when he played 62. However, he recently missed against the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics due to his hip and Achilles injuries.

The 31-year-old has been suffering from hip injuries since November, which is not good news for the Lakers as they look to climb the standings and become playoff contenders.

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled this season and are now ninth in the Western Conference with a 36-31 record. While the team has struggled as a whole, Davis is having a strong season, averaging 24.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.4 blocks in 63 games while shooting 55.2 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from three.

If the Lakers want to make a postseason run, Anthony Davis will need to stay healthy.

