Draymond Green Rings

The NBA championship is the only thing professional basketball players have on their minds when they enter the league. Numerous players in NBA history have achieved their goals with just one championship. For Draymond Green, the story has been different.

Green, who is well-known for his defensive skills, understanding of the game, and enthusiasm for it, has been a crucial part of the Warriors' every championship win. The Warriors’ star has been a four-time NBA champion and makes an exclusive list of players who have won more than 3 NBA titles.

We'll delve deeply into Draymond Green's NBA titles, examining his contributions and how his perseverance affected his team's performance.

How many championship rings does Draymond Green have?

Draymond Green has four championship rings so far. He has been playing in the league for 12 years and is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon as he aims to win more rings.

What teams did Draymond Green win his championship rings with?

Draymond Green has won all his four championship rings with the Golden State Warriors. Green never played for any other team since he was drafted in 2012 by the Warriors.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Did Kevin Durant Call Signing for Warriors a Mistake While Admitting to Playing After Smoking Marijuana?

2014-2015 NBA Championship

Advertisement

Draymond Green didn’t take much time to win his first championship with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors drafted Green in 2012 as the number 35 pick and he never looked back. Green was always touted to be a leader and he didn’t disappoint.

Draymond Green changed the game in the 2014–2015 NBA Finals by showcasing his skills on both ends of the court. His ability to score points when needed, guard several positions, and energize his teammates had a big impact on the series.

Green's outstanding play, along with that of teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, helped the Warriors defeat the Cavaliers 4-2 in the series to win their first NBA title in forty years. In the 2015 playoffs, Dray put on an outstanding all-around performance, averaging 13.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game.

2016-2017 NBA Championship

2016-17 was touted as the comeback year of the Golden State Warriors and they went on to win the championship without a fuss.

The Warriors created a new regular season win record with 73 wins in the 2016 NBA Season and they were among the favorites to win the Conference Finals, and they succeeded. However, the unthinkable occurred in the 2016 NBA Final when the Cavaliers overcame a 1-3 deficit to win their first-ever NBA championship.

The stage was set for a much-awaited rematch when the Warriors and Cavaliers faced each other again in the NBA Finals a year later. Draymond Green improved his play on both ends of the court and remained an essential component of the Warriors' team that took their revenge on the Cavs.

The Warriors gained more firepower with the addition of Kevin Durant and decimated the Cavaliers who had no answers to the Warriors' offense. Warriors outplayed the Cavs and won the series 4-1. Green averaged 11 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the five games in the 2017 NBA finals.

2017-2018 NBA Championship

This was the title that led to the departure of LeBron James from the Cavs for the second time. The Warriors did a back-to-back championship win over the Cavs and this time it was a clean sweep. With the back-to-back titles, the Warriors also gave a glimpse of their dynasty.

Once more, Draymond Green was crucial in their championship win. Green didn’t put up the rebounding numbers like he did a season ago, but he elevated his playmaking game that caught the Cavs by surprise.

Advertisement

Green was often seen as the defensive stalwart, but he also took over the role of playmaker in the finals as he averaged 9.3 points, 6 rebounds, and 11 assists in four games of the 2018 NBA finals. With a sweeping of the Cleveland Cavaliers, they improved their finals record and cemented their legacy in NBA history.

2021-2022 NBA Championship

The Warriors struggled to qualify for the playoffs for two straight seasons due to a string of injuries to their star players and roster changes. They participated in five NBA Finals in seven years and won three of them, but many dismissed them as being elderly and less vicious.

This in turn inspired the Golden State Warriors to reclaim their league leadership by welcoming back Klay Thompson from an injury that sidelined him for the entire season and developing young players. They advanced quickly through the Western Conference to earn a spot in their sixth Finals, where they went on to destroy the Boston Celtics in six games.

Once more, Green played a key role in the team's championship run. Green and Andrew Wiggins controlled both ends of the court, stopping the opposition's best players. In a closeout victory, Green even nearly recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 8 assists, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

Draymond Green may not have many eye-catching stats, but his contributions to the Warriors' NBA championship run go far beyond them. He averaged 6.2 points, 8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in the 6 games in the 2022 NBA finals. Their success has been greatly attributed to his hustle play, defensive prowess, and versatility. Draymond also mentioned this title win as the toughest for him as well as his favorite.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Dunk of the Year': Trayce Jackson-Davis’ Poster Dunk on Victor Wembanyama Leaves NBA Fans and Steve Kerr in Disbelief