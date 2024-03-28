Did Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Really Force Members to Wait Outside for Private Workout? La Gym Issues Statement

Speculations surrounding power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce that their workout routine at a Los Angeles gym caused other members to wait outside were doing rounds on the internet. The allegations claimed members were left in the lurch for two hours while the duo enjoyed a private session.

Did Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce shut down the gym?

Speculation swirled around the power couple allegedly having a West Hollywood fitness center, Dogpound Gym, exclusively to themselves, leaving members out in the cold. The gym's swift response to these claims has redirected the narrative, shedding light on the actual events of that day.

Dogpound Gym firmly refuted the allegations, emphasizing its commitment to member satisfaction and privacy for its clientele. “At Dogpound, we value our members’ experience and have never had anyone wait outside for two hours,” stated the gym in an official release to Us Weekly.

This comment came after rumors claimed gymgoers were sidelined for an extensive period while Swift and Kelce enjoyed a private workout. The gym's statement highlighted the discrepancy between the circulated story and reality, emphasizing their respect for client privacy without delving into specifics.

The narrative took off when an eyewitness allegedly told The Daily Mail about members waiting outside Dogpound Gym, sparking a media frenzy. This report painted Swift and Kelce, both 34, as enjoying an exclusive training session at the expense of regular gym attendees. A photo accompanying the story suggested members were indeed sidelined, waiting for entry. However, Dogpound's clarification has quashed these rumors, affirming that no such inconvenience was caused to its members.

Further insight comes from a source close to the situation, revealing Swift and Kelce's discreet entry through a private access point, ensuring their workout was uninterrupted yet not at the members' expense. "The narrative running in the media today does not accurately reflect the circumstances. We respect the privacy of our clients and have no other comments to share," the gym’s statement reiterated.

A source close to the situation revealed to Us Weekly, "Taylor, who frequents Dogpound at both the L.A. and New York City locations, arrived with her boyfriend at the gym through a private entrance and had the gym to themselves." The insider further noted, "They were having fun being in the gym together. They were in there for over an hour and were both in great moods."

During their session, the couple engaged in “different strength training methods," with a source further noting Taylor Swift was “smiling and seemed really happy. They were having fun being in the gym together. They were in there for over an hour and were both in great moods. They like doing mundane, everyday activities together. Both of them are on the same page about fitness during their downtime in between work.”

This story serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying facts before jumping to conclusions. What do you think?