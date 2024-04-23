Tom Brady Slams Younger Generation Of Players For Prioritizing Themselves Over Team

Football is a team game and not an individual where players work as a whole to help their side succeed instead of focusing just on winning individual awards and making themselves great by being selfish professionally. NFL legend Tom Brady has now expressed his views on players who focus on themselves and not the team.

As some players focus on themselves, selfishly looking out for their own interests rather than helping other players, Tom Brady opened up about the same recently. He slammed the younger generational players who behave selfishly to enhance their chances of getting attention and focus on creating their own reputation and brand as an individual rather than working as a team.

Tom Brady on Selfish Behavior of Younger Generation Players Focusing on Themselves Rather Than the Team

The seven-time Super Bowl champion stated how it affects the club they represent when the players play for themselves and not as a team. In an interview with DeepCut with VicBlends, the former New England Patriots legend said, "When it's about me and not about us, well there's no way to succeed as a team. If all you do is think about how selfish for you to get the attention."

The five-time Super Bowl MVP winner stated that players should focus on bringing a “team-first attitude” and “not self-focused, not self-serving.” However, Brady, in the interview, sounded very disappointed with nowadays young generational players who go after individual stats and “self-glorification,” which has a huge impact on the team when the players don't help each other having similar goals.

During the aforementioned interview, the 46-year-old spoke about how the only concern about the young generation players is self-centred. “I think the biggest problem with a lot of f***ing kids these days is all about them.”

Brady further stated that players would go after focusing on “their brand, their social media” caring about their individual goals instead of being a better teammate and performing as a team for the franchise's betterment. No matter how many expensive or talented players are bought into the team, if not played together, it doesn't go in favor of the side they are playing for but surely the individual awards will be up for grabs.

Brady has led his teams win seven Super Bowls

Brady is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of all time who has won seven Super Bowl trophies for the teams he played for; six for the Patriots (three wins in four years) where he spent 20 years, and one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he hung up the boots, besides winning five MVP awards.

The former QB will be back in the NFL, but as a commentator for Fox Sports signing a ten-year deal with the sports media organization for $375 million. The American has also expressed his desire to own a minority stake in an NFL franchise recently.

