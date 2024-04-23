Tom Brady Brutally Trolled Over Giselle Bundchen Split Ahead of Netflix Roast

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady is stepping into the comedy arena, ready to endure a brutal roasting over his highly publicized divorce from Gisele Bundchen. The 46-year-old former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has signed on for a Netflix special, "The Roast of Tom Brady," where a panel of comedians, including host Kevin Hart, is expected to spare no punches when it comes to his recent marital split.

Trailer Teases Fiery Roast of Tom Brady

A newly released trailer for the show offers a glimpse of the fiery roast Brady is about to face. In the promo, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is seen walking away from the Forum arena in Los Angeles as it's jokingly set ablaze. Hart's voiceover declares, "The man. The arena. 'The Roast of Tom Brady'. No helmets. No mercy. No Brady Rule."

Brady, known for his competitive spirit, responds with a deadpan expression, "No F-in problem. I'm unroastable. Let's go!"

Netflix promises an "unedited" and "surprise team of roasters" from the worlds of comedy, sports, and entertainment for the live event. Veteran Comedy Central "Roastmaster General" Jeff Ross, renowned for his no-holds-barred jokes, is also executive producing the show alongside Brady, Hart, Casey Patterson, and Jeff Clanagan.

Tom Brady and Giselle Bundchen Divorce Drama Fuels Roast Material

While Brady's illustrious football career will undoubtedly be a topic of discussion, his recent divorce from Bundchen after 13 years of marriage is expected to provide ample material for the roasters. The couple finalized their divorce in October 2022, citing their marriage as "irretrievably broken."

Brady and Bundchen, who share two children together, initially met on a blind date in 2006 and were hailed as a power couple. However, their split and Bundchen's rumored new relationship with her martial arts instructor has kept the drama in the spotlight, providing fertile ground for comedic jabs during the roast.

As Brady prepares to transition into his broadcasting career as an NFL analyst, he seems unfazed by the prospect of facing a barrage of jokes about his personal life. The live Netflix roast promises an unfiltered and entertaining evening, with the legendary quarterback ready to take the heat.

