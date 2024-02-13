Did You Know Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Broke Up One Year Before They Eventually Got Married?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly one of the most influential couples in India. They have gained immense popularity for their amusing antics and gestures towards each other. However, their journey as a couple hasn't always been smooth sailing. Just like any other relationship, they too have faced their fair share of challenges, ups and downs, and emotional upheavals.

Back in the day, Virat and Anushka had a split and went their own paths, but now they're a power-couple we adore. Fate had other ideas and somehow reunited them. They're now happily living their lives together. Let's take a trip down memory lane to their 2016 break-up that eventually led to their marriage.

What happened to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in 2016 that led to their break-up?

In 2016, rumors started spreading that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were having some issues in their relationship, which caused quite a stir among their fans. It was believed that their disagreement about getting married was the reason behind the tension between the lovebirds.

However, the story didn't end there. Virat Kohli decided to unfollow Anushka Sharma on Instagram, fueling even more speculation about the state of their relationship. Eventually, it was revealed by reliable sources close to both Anushka and Virat that they had indeed broken up due to a disagreement regarding their marriage plans.

Back in 2016, Virat Kohli had proposed to Anushka Sharma, hoping to tie the knot with her. Unfortunately, Anushka's hesitation during that moment sparked a heated argument, ultimately leading to their breakup. Despite their decision to part ways, the couple took their time before reaching this conclusion.

Then the love triumphed and the couple went on to get married and now they are both parents to a daughter. Their daughter's name is Vamika. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved and powerful couples in India. In the middle of the upheaval of fame and money, Virat and Anushka remain a light of hope for eternal love today as they prepare to grow their family once again.

