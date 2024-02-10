Virat Kohli withdraws from remaining 3 test matches; is Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy the reason?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made it to the headlines recently after the news of them expecting their second child came out. It was the Indian cricketer's friend and South African cricketer AB de Villiers who had confirmed it in a live session about the couple’s pregnancy. Later, he admitted making a huge mistake by giving out false information about the pregnancy which put a question mark on their pregnancy news. But now, the latest reports suggest that the former Indian Captain has withdrawn from the remaining India Vs England Test matches.

Virat Kohli told the team of selectors about his decision through an online meeting

According to reports in Indian Express, Virat Kohli’s name was not there in the list of players for the remaining three test matches between India and England. It is said that the cricketer already informed the team of selectors on Friday in an online meeting that he has decided to back out from the remaining matches. These matches will be played in Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala. BCCI in their official statement said, “Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. The Board fully respects and supports Kohli’s decision.”

Virat Kohli withdrew from the first two test matches three days before the match

Earlier, Virat Kohli withdrew his name from the first two test matches three days before the Hyderabad Test stating personal reasons. The only word from the BCCI on Kohli came in a media advisory on January 22 where they informed about the former India captain’s withdrawal from the first two Tests in Hyderabad and Vizag respectively. The statement read, “Mr Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons.”

“Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management, and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention,” read a BCCI statement.

AB de Villiers admits giving false information about Anushka Sharma's pregnancy

During an exclusive interview with Dainik Bhasker recently, AB de Villiers quipped that he made a huge mistake and gave away false information about Anushka Sharma's pregnancy. Yes! You read that right. He said "Family comes first, it's priority, as I said on my YouTube show. I also made a terrible mistake at the same time - Sharing false information, which was not true at all.” He further added that no one knows what is happening in Virat’s family but he also said that he wishes well for him. “Whatever the reason is for this break, really hope that he comes back stronger and better and healthier and fresh and ready to take on the world again," added the cricketer.

AB de Villiers confirming Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s 2nd baby

After Virat Kohli skipped two test matches between India and England everyone started wondering the reason behind this decision. But the reason that the former Indian captain gave the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was that he was opting out of the first two tests due to ‘personal reasons’. It was after this that AB de Villiers claimed in a live session on his official YouTube channel that Kohli was expecting the birth of his second child.

He said, "So, yes his second child is on the way, it’s family time. You cannot judge Virat for that, and yes we miss him but he’s made the right decision. We wish him all the very best for the great blessing of being able to become a father for the second time and All the Best to Anushka as well.”

