Drew McIntyre Shares Hilarious Reaction to John Cena OnlyFans Content

Former WWE sixteen-time champion and Hollywood actor John Cena is best known for his amazing professional wrestling abilities and mic skills. The connection he has had with his fans for decades is very rare to witness anywhere. One of the major reasons fans love John Cena is his hilarious nature and the fun he shares with fans.

A couple of days back, John Cena started a dummy OnlyFans account where he posts clickbait content just for laughs. He is now regularly posting hilarious stuff on the site, and fans are reacting and having a laugh over his comedic content.

Many WWE stars have reacted to John Cena’s OnlyFans content, from Randy Orton to Mandy Rose who creates content for the site herself. The latest to react to John Cena's OnlyFans is former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, winner of the 2024 Elimination Chamber match.

Drew McIntyre shared a video of himself from last Monday Night Raw and quoted, “I'm sorry to disappoint but I will NOT be joining John Cena on OnlyFans.”

Drew McIntyre has gained massive fan support since he shifted his character from a serious heel to a funny, sarcastic heel. This character development occurred after CM Punk suffered an injury at Royal Rumble 2024 at the hands of Drew McIntyre.

Advertisement

After winning the 2024 Elimination Chamber match, Drew McIntyre is now set to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

ALSO READ: Huge Update on if Roman Reigns vs The Rock Will Take Place at WrestleMania 41: Report

Update on John Cena's Return

John Cena last appeared at Crown Jewel 2023, where he faced Solo Sikoa, the enforcer of The Bloodline. Solo destroyed John Cena in that match, and Cena has been out of WWE programming ever since.

Some previous reports suggested WWE wants to use John Cena at WrestleMania 40 and they are figuring out how. Cena was also seen at the WWE Performance Center alongside Charlotte Flair recently.

Now, a recent report by WON provided more details on John Cena’s potential return at the Showcase of the Immortals, WrestleMania 40.

”Cena will soon be filming a second season of 'Peacemaker.' There has been some talk about Cena at Mania. It’s basically up to his acting schedule and if there is something going on. If there is, he may appear but couldn’t do anything that would be deemed a risk. We were told that if he does appear, the idea is to do something fun, short memorable, and with substance,” Meltzer expressed.

Do you think John Cena will make an appearance at WrestleMania 40? Comment down below.

ALSO READ: ‘Cody Is Definitely Finishing the Story’: Fans Excited After Major Tease on Cody Rhodes’s WrestleMania 40 Special Entrance