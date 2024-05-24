Dustin Poirier Discusses Potential Fourth Fight with Conor McGregor Ahead of UFC 303

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is gearing up for his last shot at the undisputed lightweight crown at the UFC 302 pay-per-view against UFC lightweight champion and number-ranked pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev.

Dustin Poirier earned a shot at the UFC lightweight championship for the third time after he knocked out upcoming lightweight prospect Benoît Saint-Denis at UFC 298 pay-per-view.

Recently, Dustin 'Diamond' Poirier gave an interview on Jake Asman's YouTube Channel, where Diamond talked about his potential fourth fight with Conor McGregor. Dustin Poirier has finally given the green light to his potential fourth fight with Notorious.

Dustin Poirier said, "It could happen if the stars align; as I prepare to get ready for a fight week for the undisputed belt, and Conor McGregor is fighting a guy whose last fight, I choked him out. It just feels so far removed, and so many things have to happen before then."

Dustin Poirier Talks About Potentail Retirement

Dustin Poirier has been claiming in almost every interview he has given to promote his main-event championship fight that this will be his last shot at the title. He finally wants to add an undisputed championship to his professional mixed martial arts resume to cement himself as one of the greatest ever to do this.

While talking to Shakiel Mahjouri, Dustin Poirier reflected on dancing for the last time inside the UFC octagon in their career, "I'm not going to climb the ladder again. I've been doing this for a long time. It's a very selfish sport. I'm ready to be a father and be a husband and be home and be into a routine. I wouldn't say I can't do it again. I can do it again. It's just this is it for me. This could be the last one. I'm still on the fence, win or lose. I just want to be content with my career."

Fans are highly anticipated to witness Dustin Poirier shock the world and become the UFC lightweight champion or Islam Makhachev continue his dominating champion reign. The riddle will be solved at UFC 302 pay-per-view.

