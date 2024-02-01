Fact Check: Did LeBron James Cheat on Wife Savannah With Popular Influencer YesJulz? Find Out

Julieanna Goddard, better known as YesJulz, has persistently quashed the 2014 rumor alleging an affair with LeBron James.

She verbally insists that she has neither been alone with him nor entered into any romantic relationship.

Professing her respect for Savannah James, LeBron's wife, she vents her exasperation regarding the relentless whispers of an affair.

At the disputed point in time, YesJulz clarified, that she was involved with one of LeBron’s NBA colleagues.

In July 2023, she officially denied the affair, which was rumored to have sparked at a Miami party years prior, an announcement that left social media users bemused by its timing.

Undeterred by the confusion, YesJulz stands firm in her denial, continuing to voice her admiration for the James family.

Unraveling the LeBron James and YesJulz Rumor: Navigating the Speculation and Denials

Rapper Pusha T suggested the possibility of a romantic encounter between YesJulz and LeBron James at a past event in his song 'Popular Demand (Popeyes)'.

Without specifically mentioning YesJulz, Pusha T alludes to a former girlfriend who might have had an affair with James.

In the lyrics, he raps: "Used to date this white girl, she reminded me of Madonna. Came to know she might have been with LeBron, but hell, I have no way of confirming. How about that, LeBron?"

In 2023, however, YesJulz, formally known as Goddard, publicly addressed various rumors about her personal life. She specifically denied allegations of an affair with the LA Lakers basketball player who is married.

LeBron James, for his part, has offered no public response to these rumors, possibly to prevent igniting more gossip. YesJulz's belated denial, coming years after the alleged party, sparked confusion among social media followers.

In insisting on her innocence, Goddard has repeatedly stressed her respect for Savannah, James' wife, claiming that she is too respectful to initiate an affair. LeBron and Savannah James, married in 2013, are parents to three children.

