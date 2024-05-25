Fact Check: Did Matthew McConaughey Really Raise Funds for Harrison Butker? Exploring Viral Rumor

Harrison Butker has gotten more attention than ever in the last couple of weeks. The Chiefs’ kicker has been brought up in various conversations. The popularity stems from the commencement speech he delivered at Benedictine College.

The 3x Super Bowl champions made some harmful remarks about women and the LGBTQ community. He believes that women are told the most diabolical lies about IVF, surrogacy, and abortion. While congratulating the female graduates, he stereotypically said that most of them would be thinking about marrying and raising kids. Butker added that the homemaker is the most important title for a woman.

Did Matthew McConaughey Really Raise Funds for Harrison Butker?

Besides controversies, Harrison Butker’s speech has linked him to multiple rumors. A Facebook page, SpaceX Fanclub, recently posted an article. The page claimed that Interstellar fame actor Matthew McConaughey supports the Chiefs kicker. It also said McConaughey is raising funds for Butker's causes in Austin, Texas.

SpaceX Fanclub's post gained over 35,000 reactions and 3000 comments. Some of them criticized McConaughey for supporting Butker. While a few believed that the world needs more men like the two celebrities. The Facebook page has mentioned that their posts are not real. They had even marked the McConaughey articles as satire. In conclusion, no, Matthew McConaughey did not raise funds for Harrison Butker. It was a piece of fake news that spread like fire.

Rumors Surrounding Harrison Butker’s Speech

Right after Butker’s speech went viral, many rumors floated on social media. A report read that Travis Kelce threatened to leave the Chiefs if they didn’t fire Butker. Another built upon the previous one and claimed that Taylor Swift is pushing Travis Kelce to leave the franchise.

Harrison Butker continues to receive backlash for his views. Swifties slammed him for quoting their idol’s Bejeweled song lyrics. A former journalist took a dig at Butker, suggesting the Chiefs replace him with a female kicker.

