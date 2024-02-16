Travis Kelce Net Worth 2024 - How Does He Spend His Millions?

Travis Kelce, an NFL tight end who was once merely a sports figure, has suddenly become the world's most talked-about celebrity. All due to a relationship with Taylor Swift. While we know how wealthy Taylor Swift is, there isn't much information available on Travis Kelce's net worth. Let us change that today.

What is Travis Kelce’s Net Worth?

Travis Kelce, a player in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs, has managed to amass an impressive net worth of $50 Million (via CelebrityNetWorth), making him one of the highest-earning players in the league. Since joining the team in 2013, Travis has proven himself to be one of the top tight ends in the game.

Travis Kelce has been a key player for the Kansas City Chiefs, leading them to victory in three recent Super Bowls - Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LVII, and Super Bowl LVIII. His impressive net worth of $50 Million includes earnings from his NFL salary, endorsements, real estate investments, and his exclusive portfolio.

Travis Kelce’s contract

Travis Kelce became a part of the NFL in 2013 when he was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the draft. Upon joining the team, he inked a four-year deal worth $3.12 Million. Fast forward three years, in 2016, his contract was renewed for an additional five years.

He inked a lucrative deal back in 2016, extending his contract for a whopping $46 million. This agreement not only guaranteed him $22 million but also secured an annual salary of approximately $14 million. Fast forward to 2020, he sealed yet another contract extension, this time for four years, with a staggering value of $57.25 million.

Travis Kelce’s Salary

Travis Kelce's salary over the years has changed a lot, thanks to his outstanding career growth. From 2013 to 2016, Travis had an average salary of $781,576 in his rookie years. From 2016 to 2021, his average salary from the Chiefs was about $9.3 Million.

Travis Kelce is now in the third year of a four-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs that pays $57.25 million. This pact guaranteed him an annual income of about $14.3 million. While these appear to be large figures, Travis believes they are not.

In 2023, Travis Kelce had an interview with Vanity Fair where he talked about what he feels about his NFL Salary cap. "My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am," Travis said to Vanity Fair. But considering his experience this season, he might get an extension agreement with better pay.

How much does Travis Kelce Spend on his shoes?

Travis Kelce has a massive passion for collecting shoes. He's not just any collector, but a true shoe enthusiast. Similar to many shoe lovers out there, Travis Kelce's go-to brand is Nike. Additionally, as a Chiefs tight end, he proudly owns several pairs of Jordans. Speaking of Jordans, he even possesses a limited edition Nike Air Mag Marty McFly worth a staggering $10,000.

Travis has an astonishing collection of Nike shoes, owning over 300 pairs. It's mind-blowing to think that these shoes are exact replicas of the ones worn by Micahel J. Fox in Back to the Future 2. In today's reselling market, these shoes are valued at over $30,000.

Travis Kelce is a big fan of Nike and he has quite the collection of favorite pairs. Some of his top picks include the "Panda" Dunk Low, Dior Air Jordan 1, "Green Lobster" Dunk Low, LeBron 2 "Beast," and Air Mag Marty McFly. It's not just about wearing them though, Travis even has his own shoes with Nike. In 2021, Nike dropped the Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage by Travis Kelce, and let us tell you, they are seriously eye-catching.

Travis Kelce’s House and Real Estate

Travis Kelce's passion for shopping doesn't stop at shoes. Apart from his love for footwear, the Chiefs tight end is also a big fan of real estate investments. In fact, he owns a magnificent mansion in Kansas City, which he proudly calls home. This stunning property, situated in Leawood, was purchased by Kelce back in 2023 for an impressive $6 Million.

He purchased this property to have some peace and quiet away from the prying eyes of fans and paparazzi, all due to the attention he's received from his relationship with Swift. The place spans around 17,000 square feet and boasts six bedrooms and six bathrooms. Moreover, it's conveniently located just a half-hour drive away from his previous residence.

Travis Kelce, before moving into his extravagant $6 Million mansion, resided in a renovated house located in the charming Briarcliff West neighborhood of Kansas City. This unique home was specially designed and boasts a grand total of seven bedrooms. The Kelce family acquired this remarkable property back in 2019 for approximately $995,000.

Currently, his last home is worth more than $1 Million. Talking about home, Travis Kelce along with brother Jason Kelce and mother Donna Kelce bought themselves a home in Florida back in May 2019. It's a modest condo located in Orlando, which the trio bought for about $355,000.

Travis Kelce’s Endorsements

Travis Kelce is raking in a cool $5 Million and counting from his endorsement deals. And as his popularity skyrockets, that number keeps on climbing. The big names he's representing include Bud Light, Nike, and State Farm.

Chiefs' tight end also has a partnership with Pfizer and a consumer credit company called Experian. Moreover, he is often seen in commercials with his brother Jason Kelce. The Kelce brothers appeared in CPB i.e. Campbell Soup in August 2023, next to Donna Kelce.

Did Travis Kelce Make $20 Million From Pfizer?

Travis Kelce, in September 2023, stepped up as the face of Pfizer, endorsing their COVID-19 vaccine. He made the announcement on Instagram, unveiling his partnership with the pharmaceutical giant. Interestingly, Travis Kelce's Pfizer commercial even made its way into numerous NFL games.

Pfizer's marketing campaign hit the jackpot with Travis Kelce. Rumors started swirling that Travis Kelce scored a cool $20 Million for teaming up with the company, thanks to Pfizer's success. But, alas, no concrete evidence emerged to confirm the gossip.

Travis’s Expensive Gifts To Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since mid-2023, and they are absolutely crazy about each other. It seems like Travis enjoys spoiling Taylor with extravagant presents, and he doesn't hold back. In February 2024, people noticed Taylor wearing a stunning tennis bracelet adorned with sparkling diamonds.

The tennis bracelet with the initials 'TNT' was most likely a sweet gesture from Travis to Taylor. It's estimated to be worth about $6000. After winning the Grammy, Kelce surprised Taylor with another gift, but it wasn't a bracelet this time around.

Travis Kelce surprised Taylor with a stunning set of Bulgari earrings and necklace, valued at $8000. Not stopping there, the Chiefs tight end also sent over 300 roses that perfectly complemented her Grammy outfit, totaling over $1700. And just when you thought he couldn't get any more generous, Travis splurged on VIP seats for the Super Bowl, shelling out around $1 Million.

