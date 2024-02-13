Fact Check: Did Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Really Threaten To Leave US If Donald Trump Win 2024 Elections? Find Out

The Kansas City Chiefs are having the best time of the year now. They won their second consecutive Super Bowl with a thrilling overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Before the celebration was over, speculations were being made about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift leaving the US (United States) if Donald Trump were to win the 2024 elections.

Donald Trump is the former US president and is known for his bold remarks. On the night of Super Bowl 2024, all eyes were on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. The couple was one of the hottest topics of discussion during the Super Bowl. So, many speculations are being made about them leaving the country.

Will Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift really leave the US?

The Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl 2024 with a thrilling overtime touchdown pass was just awesome. The cheers in Allegiant Stadium still induce goosebumps as fans erupt to celebrate the Chiefs’ victory. But among them, Kelce and Swift were seen happily enjoying the moment.

However, amidst the moment, some fans couldn't help but feel a twinge of anxiety. There were rumors and speculations about a supposed grand conspiracy unfolding, fueled by social media chatter. Despite the fervent theories circulating about Kelce and Swift's post-Super Bowl plans, there's no credible evidence to support claims that Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift threatened To leave the US if Donald Trump wins the 2024 Election.

Advertisement

A user on X posted, “Breaking: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce say they will leave the United States if Donald Trump becomes President in 2024.”

ALSO READ: What is the reason behind the red marks on Donald Trump's hand? Here's what we know

Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce have made that assertion. Many people have declared they would leave the United States, but those two have not.

Vivek Ramaswamy believes Taylor Swift is part of “major presidential endorsement”

Prominent members of the far-right media and political circles, such as Jesse Watters of Fox News and former Republican contender Vivek Ramaswamy, have gone so far as to imply that Swift is part of a psychological operation supported by the NFL, the Democratic Party, and the United States government to help Biden win the 2024 presidential election.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce told ‘to marry Taylor Swift’ if he wants to become a bigger star than The Rock

The remark alluded to the ludicrous speculations that were sparked by the romantic relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, which only seemed to intensify in the days and weeks preceding the Super Bowl.

ALSO READ: Why did Taylor Swift create her album Reputation? Exploring singer's remarks as she reveals what it means to her