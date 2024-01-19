What is the reason behind the red marks on Donald Trump's hand? Here's what we know

Donald Trump is once again grabbing headlines following his recent appearance in the $10 million defamation trial. This time around, though, red patches on the former US president's hands have drawn more interest among internet users. On Wednesday, when he left his New York home to attend a nearby trial, one of the hands of Trump had mysterious marks visible on it.

In other pictures, Trump is seen waving to the media with little red dots as he exits Trump Tower on Wednesday morning. What could be causing the strange splotches is unknown.

What is the reason behind the red marks on Donald Trump's hand?

Trump's Tuesday night campaign rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire, was captured in images that showed no dots on his hand. Interestingly, when Trump was in Iowa for the caucus voting on Monday, the dots were nowhere to be seen either.

The photographs quickly became a topic of speculation on social media, with internet users coming up with various conspiracy theories. Some suggested that Trump might have had frostbite blisters, while others simply made jokes about his hands, leading to some rather peculiar ideas.

However, James Carville, a Democratic strategist, author, and former Clinton advisor, hypothesized in a YouTube video that the 77-year-old former president's "hand cuts" were proof that he had syphilis. Bacteria create the infection known as syphilis. According to the Mayo Clinic, it typically spreads through sexual contact but can also be transmitted directly between people by direct touch with sores. Neither Trump nor his correspondents have confirmed the news or replied to what exactly has happened to his hand.

TMZ claims that Trump was merely suffering from a little paper cut that day, and he unintentionally smeared the blood all over his hand.

Trump is expected to secure the Republican presidential nomination after defeating his rivals on Monday in Iowa, where he received 51% of the vote. He is predicted to receive about half of the votes in the next primary in New Hampshire, where it will take place on Tuesday, over his two opponents, former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley and governor of Florida.

